Habima National Theater releases new video celebrating theaters' role

The Habima National Theater released a music video which expresses the actors' longing for both the audience and once again playing on a stage, something they had not been able to do due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, the various actors, sing about the merits of theater, including the preparations needed to make a play happen and the rush actors feel once they go up on the stage to portray their character for the night as well as the audience's most positive reactions to such plays.
The video features a number of Israel's most prominent celebrities, including: singers such as Ricky Gal, Kobi Marimi, Roni Dalumi, Hanny Nahmias, Orna Datz and Irit Anavi as well as actors such as Tuvia Tzafir, Miki Kam, Amit Farkash, Leah Koenig, Gila Almagor, Tal Mosseri, and Sharon Haziz.The entertainment industry has been one of the hardest hit from the coronavirus pandemic, as crowds gathering in a single space can cause the coronavirus to spread easily among viewers.
