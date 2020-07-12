The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Habima National Theater releases new video celebrating theaters' role

The video features a number of Israel's most prominent celebrities.

By OMRI RON  
JULY 12, 2020 11:50
The Bima theater music video poster (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Bima theater music video poster
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Habima National Theater released a music video which expresses the actors' longing for both the audience and once again playing on a stage, something they had not been able to do due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the video, the various actors, sing about the merits of theater, including the preparations needed to make a play happen and the rush actors feel once they go up on the stage to portray their character for the night as well as the audience's most positive reactions to such plays.

The video features a number of Israel's most prominent celebrities, including: singers such as Ricky Gal, Kobi Marimi, Roni Dalumi, Hanny Nahmias, Orna Datz and Irit Anavi as well as actors such as Tuvia Tzafir, Miki Kam, Amit Farkash, Leah Koenig, Gila Almagor, Tal Mosseri, and Sharon Haziz.
The entertainment industry has been one of the hardest hit from the coronavirus pandemic, as crowds gathering in a single space can cause the coronavirus to spread easily among viewers. 


Tags theater actor Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef to step up or step down By JPOST EDITORIAL
If COVID-19 was a missile, Israel's reaction would be different By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Politicians, bus rides and the corona marathon By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Israel's healthcare system is crumbling under Netanyahu By EHUD OLMERT
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVITCH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by