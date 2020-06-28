The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Having fun on the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv

With the majority of indoor arts venues still closed to the public, holding events and shows outdoors seems to be a fast emerging pattern in cultural climes.

By BARRY DAVIS  
JUNE 28, 2020 21:51
The Twist in the Tail program will feature some 600 performers outdoors (photo credit: TZVI RABINOVICH)
The Twist in the Tail program will feature some 600 performers outdoors
(photo credit: TZVI RABINOVICH)
Among those suffering most from the local economic shortfall resulting the pandemic lockdown are thousands of purveyors of cultural wares, across all disciplines, genres and styles.
Sadly, there has been little in the way of government support for the multitude of artists and musicians who help to enrich our lives and energize our spirits throughout the year. As such, many have had to struggle to keep the wolves at bay, hoping for a return to a normal working life as soon as possible.
Thankfully, there are some generous-minded and enlightened parties in the private sector who are sensitive to the needs of those hit hard by the coronavirus-generated income standstill, such as Nacht Philanthropic Ventures, which was initiated by the Inbar & Marius Nacht Family Foundation.
With the majority of indoor arts venues still closed to the public, holding events and shows outdoors seems to be a fast emerging pattern in cultural climes. This Thursday, the Nacht Family Foundation is sponsoring the “Twist in the Tail” two-parter, which will take place simultaneously in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
The large-scale outdoor program, which will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., incorporates a wide range of street artist offerings with some 600 performers creating entertainment for residents of the country’s two largest urban centers and, possibly, for visitors from further afield.
Twist in the Tail is based on a collaboration between the foundation and the municipalities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and features circus performers, street painters, living statues, stilt walkers, clowns and acrobats, to mention but a few. The acts will take place across a network of major arteries and popular city thoroughfares including, in Jerusalem, the Ben Yehudah pedestrian street, Zion Square, Mahaneh Yehuda market, Emek Refaim and Recanati Street in Ramot.
The Tel Aviv side of the program takes in Sheinkin Street, Rothschild Boulevard, Dizengoff Street, the Flea Market in Jaffa, Hatachanah Old Railway Station and Hatikvah Market. All activities will follow Health Ministry guidelines, with stewards supervising entry to the performance sites. All attendees will be required to wear masks while in the public domain.
Nacht Family Foundation director general Nachman Rosenberg said the event is designed to provide knock-on benefits to people outside the arts community, too.
“The world of Israeli culture comprises hundreds of street actors and artists, many of whom have suffered devastating financial losses due to the corona crisis. The initiative aims to provide this group with individual assistance while also directly reinforcing small businesses owners in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.”
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion says he is looking forward to more in the say of such public arts programs.
“I want to thank the Nacht Family Foundation for its support of Jerusalem, its residents and artists. I believe this is just the first collaboration between us, and that will march on together.”
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai was similarly enthused by the project, and highlighted the elemental importance of support for culture in general.
“The artists, actors and creators are the living spirit of Tel Aviv-Yafo. For us, culture is not a luxury or a treat. It defines the spirit and values of society.”
Huldai adds there are some existential factors to be addressed, too. “This is also a very important economic sector which provides a living for 150,000 people all over Israel, including actors and street performers. I welcome the venture, which will take place, in tandem, in the public domain in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and I invite everyone to enjoy it.”


