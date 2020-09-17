Hit Israeli series ‘Fauda’ will be back for 4th season

“The news we’ve all been waiting for! Fauda will be back for Season 4! See you all soon!” read the post alongside a photo of actors Lior Raz and Marina Maximilian mugging for the camera. Raz, who also is a co-creator of the series, plays Doron. Maximilian is his current love interest.

“Fauda” focuses on an undercover commando unit of the Israeli army whose members embed themselves in the Palestinian community, gathering intelligence and preventing terror attacks.

Netflix picked up the show in 2016, the year after its start in Israel.

Both of the show’s creators — Avi Issacharoff, the Arab affairs reporter for the English-language Times of Israel news website, and Raz — served in the army unit depicted in the series.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });