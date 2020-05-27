The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

IDF launches investigation into Noa Kirel's recent advertisement

The controversial video gained negative traction once it had aired and owing to the fact that she is a popular public figure and she was seen wearing a foreign army's uniform.

By CELIA JEAN  
MAY 27, 2020 01:20
WATCH: Israeli singer Noa Kirel acts as US soldier in Yes+ promotional video (photo credit: COURTESY OF YES)
WATCH: Israeli singer Noa Kirel acts as US soldier in Yes+ promotional video
(photo credit: COURTESY OF YES)
The head of the IDF's Manpower Directorate, Maj.-Gen. Moti Almoz, has launched an investigation into who allowed Israeli pop singer and IDF soldier Noa Kirel to wear a US army uniform during an advertisement she recently starred in, Channel 13 reported. 
Kirel, who made headlines in recent months for choosing to draft to the IDF despite her career, recently starred in a promotional video for the new Israeli streaming service Yes+, which pictured her draft into the US army. 
The controversial video gained negative traction once it had aired, due to Kirel's status as a popular public figure and because she was seen wearing a foreign army's uniform. 
Military commentator Yoav Limor wrote on Twitter, "Kirel's advertisement is a disgrace, the use of the uniforms is a disgrace, the fact that the IDF does nothing about it is a shame. I really appreciate her decision to volunteer, but if that's the price then thanks but no thanks."
 "The advertisement got to me because of the use of a uniform and a weapon that wasn't for the benefit of the IDF," said former IDF spokesman Avi Benihu to Channel 12. 
Benihu claimed that the IDF Spokesperson's Unit did not know what the advertisement content was when they permitted Kirel to take part, according to Channel 12.
"Any advertisement that a soldier is given permission to perform in on behalf of the army, should be submitted for approval by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, in order to make sure the advertisement is consistent with the values of an IDF soldier. The Spokesperson's Unit did not know about the advertisement, it wasn't passed through them," he claimed. 
Following the investigation, the IDF refined procedures and determined that permissions following Kirel's work outside of the army would be better looked into before taking on a project, especially regarding uniforms and insensitive advertisements. 


Tags moti almoz US Army Noa Kirel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
4 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
5 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by