Instagram's Reels and Music features to arrive in Israel

Reels, Instagram's newest video feature, has officially launched in Israel, expanding the online expression experience for the app's Israeli users. "We are happy to offer the people of Israel new ways to express themselves, to share the soundtracks of their lives," said Erin Pettigew, the product manager for Reels. With a time limit of up to 15 seconds, users are able to combine multiple video clips, audio, and special effects to post unique, individualized content. Which can be made available to a wide audience if is in possession of a public account using the newly created Reels tab.For accounts that are public, their Reels will be discoverable through a new area in Explore, expanding their audience reach. Otherwise, for private accounts, Reels will only be visible to followers.Reels will be available in a separate tab where these short videos will be displayed, and they can also be shared through the stories feature, as well as private messages. These short videos can be customized to include a thumbnail, a description, and hashtags.Users will be able to film videos using the feature itself, or use video saved on their phones and use the available tools in the app to edit the video.
Another feature will be the option to add music to photos, videos and stories. Users will also be able to pin a song to their profile, which will play when others visit the profile- this will also allow them to visit the artist's page by clicking the music track.This was made possible by a cooperation between Facebook and Acum: The Society of Authors, Composers and Music Publishers in Israel."We're glad the musical features will be available in Israel from now on," Asaf Nahum, head of business development at Acum. "This is a major step up which will allow Israelis to share music from a wide catalog of both Israeli and international songs in their personal content. Acum is excited to cooperate with Facebook which will support using musical pieces in the company's many apps.""We're excited to bring the Reels and Music features to Israel. These new features will allow people to express their creativity," said Facebook Vice President of Communications Maayan Sarig. "During these times, more than ever, people lean on Facebook's platform to connect with one another – these new tools will allow the industry to connect to the wider public and will also people to discover new artists and will bring musicians and fans closer to each other.