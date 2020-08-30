The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

International Music Showcase in Israel to be broadcasted to venue of ants

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 11 international music festivals decided to hold a safe and interesting (to say the least) performance by organizing Antyfest, which will host around 8,000 ants.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 30, 2020 11:48
Ants (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Ants
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
The International Music Showcase in Israel will go on as planned as the show must, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead of thousands of Israelis and tourists being in attendance, this year's musicians will play for a venue of ants.
The Israeli music festival – featuring Israeli singer Noga Erez – will spotlight their lineup among 10 other COVID-canceled performances also taking part in "Antyfest."
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 11 international music festivals decided to hold a safe and interesting (to say the least) performance by organizing Antyfest, which will host around 8,000 ants – free of charge.
Antyfest works by having the musicians play a pre-recorded performance from the safety of their own homes, which is then broadcasted to an iPad in the middle of the woods centered around miniature replicas of the venues hosting the concert-going ants.
“COVID-19 has forced the world’s music festivals to cancel or postpone until further notice. Ural Music Night was no exception,” said executive director of Ural Music Night Natalia Shmelkova, according to The New York Post. “Despite this, we had the idea to unite people, music and concerts with Antyfest, a macro-festival of festivals.”
Ural Music Night came up with the idea to host the obscure idea among the health crisis, consideration concert venues jam-packed with thousands of human beings is out of the question at the moment, but here at least the ants can have fun. Ural Music Night will host the one live performance of the night, and it will last five hours.
The entire concert, which includes all 11 festivals, will be streamed live on YouTube on Sunday at 10 a.m. EST.
“We secured the site plans and lineups for all these festivals and have re-created in detail, scale replicas of the experience that would have taken place should these festivals have gone ahead,” said Shmelkova, according to The New York Post. “This will provide our viewers with a brand new virtual and fully immersive experience in the company of ants.”


Tags music festival Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does the US 2020 election day mean for Israel? By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
3 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4 Israeli military and intelligence assessments see Turkey as growing threat
NEIGHBORHOOD GUARD members await the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a 2017 Istanbul ceremony. Posters of Erdogan (right) and modern Turkey’s founder Ataturk seen in background
5 Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for 'uprising' after UAE-Israel deal
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by