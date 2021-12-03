The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

‘Is Superman Circumcised?’ ranked oddest book title of 2021

Is Superman Circumcised? is an in-depth examination of the Jewish roots of the character over the course of his nearly century-long lifespan.

By AARON REICH
Published: DECEMBER 3, 2021 11:00
1978 Superman/DC Sticker Cards (photo credit: MARK ANDERSON/FLICKR)
1978 Superman/DC Sticker Cards
(photo credit: MARK ANDERSON/FLICKR)
Humorously titled book Is Superman Circumcised? The Complete Jewish History of the World’s Greatest Hero by Roy Schwartz has won an equally humorous international literary award, winning the Diagram Prize for the Oddest Book Title of the Year 2021.
Originally formed in 1978, the award is given out every year by the British publishing industry trade magazine The Bookseller, and is chosen by a public vote.
In 2021, Is Superman Circumcised? beat out five other titles that had been shortlisted at the beginning of November. These pieces of higher education writing – indeed, despite their names, all of them come from academic sources or university presses – consisted of The Life Cycle of Russian Things: From Fish Guts to Fabergé; Hats: A Very Unnatural History; Curves for the Mathematically Curious; Handbook of Research on Health and Environmental Benefits of Camel Products and Miss, I Don’t Give a Shit: Engaging with Challenging Behaviour in Schools.
But despite its funny name, Is Superman Circumcised? Is far from just a simple, humorous book. Rather, it is an in-depth examination of the Jewish roots of the character over the course of his nearly century-long lifespan.
Superman, in general, is considered by most to be the first-ever true superhero published in fiction. There is undoubtedly a powerful Jewish influence on the character, as well as in the comic book industry as a whole. For Schwartz, the answer to the question of the Jewishness of the Last Son of Krypton is a resounding "yes." 
“That’s right. Superman, the Man of Steel, the symbol of Americana, is Jewish,” Schwartz declares in the very beginning of his book and proceeds to look into the various aspects that lead to this conclusion, taking the reader on a dive through of Jewish theology, culture and history.
The character was written by two Jewish authors in the 1930s, and a lot of his character reflects the struggles of an immigrant, though the book presents a far more extensive and in-depth look at these aspects.
The book is clearly a passion project for the author. Israel-born, Schwartz learned English through comic books and cartoons. He has worked extensively as a writer for multiple publications, companies, law firms and production studios, and also directs marketing and business development for a regional law firm.
But years later, even now living in New York, Schwartz’s true love and appreciation of comic books and the iconic characters birthed by those pages is evident to see in his latest work, as is his great appreciation of Jewish culture.
“The competition was stiff, but I’m glad I was able to rise to the challenge,” Schwartz joked about his victory. “I’m sincerely honored to receive this august literary prize. It’s a great reminder that even serious literature is allowed to be fun.”
Though Schwartz won the prize, he will not receive any other reward, save for the one physical reward that accompanies it: A passable bottle of claret. 


Tags books Superman comics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The rabbinate must be reformed to be more welcoming - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel’s leaders are playing politics with Omicron - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Israel must work with the White House, but prepared to say 'no' - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Health minister’s woke agenda isn’t about the pandemic - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by