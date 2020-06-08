Israeli actor from 'Fauda' interviewed by a Kurdish TV channel

Israeli singer and actor Idan Amadi will soon be seen on TV screens across the Middle East, from Iran to Kurdistan, thanks to a special interview he gave to the Kurdish channel Rudaw TV about his role in the Israeli TV show Fauda and his Kurdish roots.A couple of weeks ago, Amadi received a message from the Kurdish TV channel Rudaw TV, notifying him that the show's producers would like to have a half-hour interview with him, following the success of the Israeli TV show Fauda, developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, and loosely based on their experiences during their time in the IDF. The show has been extremely popular, both in Israel and abroad. For several weeks now, it has been standing at the very top of the most-watched TV shows list on Netflix in the Arab world and India.Amadi joined the cast of Fauda on season 2 as Sagi Tzur, a seasoned combat soldier who was recently transferred to the Mista'arvim elite unit, a counter-terrorism unit responsible for undercover military operations in Arab populations. Amadi's character is valuable, as it offers the viewer the perspective of an outsider, exposing delicate ties between the other characters. The show has received much praise for its ability to present extremely different – and usually opposing – perspectives. While focusing on members of the Mista'arvim unit and their ongoing effort to battle terrorism, it also closely follows the characters of terrorists and their family members, while carefully depicting a complex reality. Following the show's global success, Amadi received a message from the Kurdish TV channel Rudaw TV, notifying him that the show's producers would like to have a half-hour interview with him as an Israeli actor with Kurdish roots, after having noticed his last name on the show's cast. The interviewers asked Amadi about his acting and singing careers as well as his family roots. The interview is expected to air in Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Europe, the US and Kurdistan.