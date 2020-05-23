The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Noa Kirel acts as US soldier, sings 'Hair' song parody in new ad - WATCH

The already fun to watch video is enhanced for viewers by her singing through the whole clip.

By CELIA JEAN  
MAY 23, 2020 19:51
WATCH: Israeli singer Noa Kirel acts as US soldier in Yes+ promotional video (photo credit: COURTESY OF YES)
Noa Kirel, famous Israeli singer who mostly recently made headlines for choosing to draft to the IDF despite her career, recently starred in the launch campaign for the new Israeli streaming service Yes+ as a US soldier. 
The video shows Kirel's "draft" into the US army, follows her through a variety of situations, such as marching onto a plane and doing push-ups in the rain. The already fun to watch video is enhanced for viewers by her singing through the whole clip. The viewer doesn't even need to understand Hebrew to enjoy her voice. The song Kirel sings is a parody of Let the Sunshine In from the musical Hair.
 
The video starts off with Kirel's father seeing her off as she gets on the new recruit bus for basic training. He calls out to her, telling her that her "your father was an officer, your grandfather was an officer, we expect no less from you," but he quickly leaves because "they're coming to install the new Yes+ streaming service."
WATCH: Israeli singer Noa Kirel acts as US soldier in Yes+ promotional video (Credit: Courtesy of Yes TV)
The clip was filmed as coronavirus restrictions began to ease in Israel, and provided hundreds of jobs in the entertainment industry during a period where many people have lost their jobs or were put on unpaid leave due to the virus. 
Filming for the video was done in Israel at two different locations: the recruiting scenes were filmed at a flight school in Rishon Lezion, while other scenes were filmed near Mekorot HaYarkon.
Kirel set herself apart when she enlisted  to the IDF, in contrast to a number of other high-profile Israeli celebrities, such as Bar Refaeli, who found ways to be excused from the country's military service requirement. 
For an older generation, the army entertainment troupes made them into stars. One of Israel’s most beloved singers, the late Arik Einstein, was a shy teen until his service in the Nahal Army Entertainment Troupe launched his career.
Hannah Brown contributed to this report.


