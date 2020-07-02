The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israeli TV: Terrifying ‘Tehran,’ a Turkish train and a moving mystery

Almost any discussion of the story of 'Tehran' would reveal spoilers, but I can say that the suspense hinges on all kinds of situations that seem plausible.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 2, 2020 12:57
Young Israeli actress Niv Sultan takes the lead role in Tehran, playing Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent (photo credit: COURTESY KAN 11)
Young Israeli actress Niv Sultan takes the lead role in Tehran, playing Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent
(photo credit: COURTESY KAN 11)
If you’re trying to stop biting your nails, you should probably skip Tehran, the new series that is running on KAN 11 on Mondays at 9:15 p.m., when two episodes are released – but that’s the only reason not to watch it. This series, which will available at some point on Apple TV, will appeal to anyone who enjoys Fauda. It’s action-packed and gripping from the first moments.
It focuses on Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad agent who goes undercover in Tehran, and unlike some series that spend a long time setting up the basic plot, this one streaks out of the gate like a thoroughbred racehorse. Almost any discussion of the story would reveal spoilers, but I can say that the suspense hinges on all kinds of situations that seem plausible, like a young Israeli couple setting off for their dream trip to India on a Jordanian Air flight to save money, but their dream turns into a nightmare as their plane has mechanical trouble and is diverted to the nearest airport, which happens to be Tehran.
The cast is terrific and mixes well-known Israeli actors such as Sultan, Menashe Noy (Our Boys) and Liraz Charhi (Turn Left at the End of the World), who portray the Mossad team in Israel, with Iranian actors. The latter include such familiar faces to Homeland viewers as Navid Negahban, who played Abu Nazir and Shaun Toub, a Jewish actor who played the treacherous Javadi in Homeland’s later seasons.
The series is in Farsi and Hebrew with a little English (maybe 10%) and has only Hebrew titles. Those who need an English translation will have to wait until Apple releases it, but anyone who has conversational Hebrew and can read road signs should give it a try. It isn’t talky and if you go to the KAN 11 website, you can watch it online and then pause if there is a long title in Hebrew that you need to read slowly. Better yet, watch it with someone who is fluent in Hebrew. But don’t miss it.
Whoever programs the recommendations algorithm for Netflix seems to have a steep learning curve, and Netflix keeps pushing me to watch a lot of reality series about housewives or 20-somethings on the beach. However, if you ignore the recommendations and hunt around, you can find something worthwhile in the streaming service’s vast offerings such as the Turkish film, One Way to Tomorrow. It’s a drama by Ozan Açiktan about a young man, Ali (Metin Akdülger), and a woman, Leyla (Dilan Çiçek Deniz), who meet on a train on the way to a wedding. It turns out that both of them have complex reasons for wanting to attend the wedding and just when you think you know exactly where the story is going, it shifts a bit. There is rapid-fire dialogue that isn’t always well translated and there are some digressions about Turkish culture and literature that few outside of Turkey will understand, but it’s still quirky and enjoyable.
There are so many true-crime series, but HBO’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark – on Yes Docu on Mondays at 10, Yes VOD and Sting TV, and on Cellcom TV – is a cut above the rest. Directed and produced by Liz Garbus, a filmmaker who has made an extraordinary slate of documentaries, including The Farm, it focuses on Michelle McNamara, a writer who became obsessed with a cold case, that of the Golden State Killer, a serial murderer and rapist who terrorized communities in California in the 70s and 80s. She wrote articles on the case and was working on a book about it when she died in 2016 of what was deemed an accidental overdose of medications. Her widower, comedian/actor Patton Oswalt, worked with true-crime writers to make sure the book was completed, and just a few months after it was published in 2018, a suspect in the case was finally arrested.
In interviews, McNamara talks about what sparked her interest in the case and how this interest connected her to other cold-case fanatics, some of whom were able to give her pieces that helped her put the puzzle together.


Tags Israel culture television
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time to get rid of Army Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by