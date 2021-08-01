The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israel's Lior Raz on virtual premiere of new Netflix series 'Hit & Run'

The series will begin streaming on Netflix around the world on August 6, and it is billed as Netflix’s first original Israeli series.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 1, 2021 20:10
LIOR RAZ in ‘Hit & Run.’ (photo credit: NETFLIX)
LIOR RAZ in ‘Hit & Run.’
(photo credit: NETFLIX)
Lior Raz was relaxed but projected star quality as he appeared on a question and answer session following what was billed as a virtual premiere of his new Netflix series, Hit & Run, late last week.
The series will begin streaming on Netflix around the world on August 6, and it is billed as Netflix’s first original Israeli series.
Interviewed by American actor/comedian Nick Kroll, Raz spoke confidently in Hebrew-accented English as he described making the suspenseful, twist-filled series, which was cocreated with his Fauda partner, Avi Issacharoff.
Hit & Run costars Sanaa Lathan (Love & Basketball), who also appeared in the question and answer session following the episode.
“You will never guess anything till the end. It’s like, everything you think of – it’s totally the opposite, and this is what makes a good show, I think,” Raz said.
The first episode centers on Segev (Raz), a former Israeli intelligence agent who is now a jovial, divorced Tel Aviv tour guide, spending as much time as he can with his cute young daughter.
His girlfriend, an American named Danielle (Kaelen Ohm) who dances for the Batsheva Dance Company, is planning to go back to the US for an audition when she is struck by a car and killed (this is not a spoiler; it’s in the trailer).
As Segev deals with his shock and looks into the police investigation of the incident – the police suspect an underworld figure in her death – he becomes convinced that the cops are concealing key evidence and that there is more to the incident. He reconnects with an old friend, Naomi (Lathan), an American journalist, to try to get to the bottom of it.
Other stars in the first episode included Lior Ashkenazi as an intelligence official and Moran Rosenblatt, almost unrecognizable as a blonde, pregnant Israeli, who is also working in intelligence.
Segev suspects that Danielle’s death was not an accident and realizes that he must head to New York to figure out the truth.
It’s an excitingly photographed series that shows Tel Aviv at its best and even features Segev attending a dance performance starring Danielle.
Given the unexpected worldwide success of Fauda on Netflix, a show in Hebrew and Arabic, Raz said that he did not think it would be a problem that a substantial portion of the dialogue in Hit & Run is in Hebrew.
“It’s not just an English-speaking show; it’s for everyone,” he said, referencing Netflix’s 190 million subscribers worldwide.
“We don’t have money to produce shows in Israel, so you have to be very creative to produce a good show, and you have to think out of the box to invest in your characters and in the relationship between your characters and the emotional journeys of your characters; and I think this is the secret for a good story and a good drama,” Raz said.
Lathan said, as preparation for her role, “I got to do some research on real black Jews in America.”
Raz said the next season would be shot in October and, asked what its focus would be, he joked, “I could tell you everything, but then I’d have to kill you, and I don’t want to, so let’s leave it like that.”


Tags netflix Fauda TV Show
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The power of Israel's economy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

When Israeli journalist legend Roni Daniel died, what died with him?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Olympic fair and foul play

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by