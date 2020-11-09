Japan, Japan

President Reuven Rivlin meets with Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi (left), Haifa Mayor Einat Kalisch Rotem and Tikotin Museum of Japanese Art chief curator Ilana Singer Blaine (not pictured) yesterday at the President’s Residence to mark 60 years since the opening of the only museum devoted to Japanese Art in the Middle East. Kalisch Rotem presented Rivlin with a special Japanese scroll with the word ‘kanreki’ written on it in artistic calligraphy. The concept is related to ‘completing’ one turn of the zodiac and is seen as a great opportunity for a fresh start. Rivlin was also presented with two dolls representing the new mascots of the museum, Tico and Tiny, which represent Israel and Japan.
