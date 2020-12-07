Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra to perform for Beethoven's 250th birthday

In honor of what would be the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven, the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra (JBO) will perform a special concert called "In the Living Room With Beethoven." The performance will be played on period instruments and broadcast to audiences online in order to comply with coronavirus safety regulations.Conductor Andrew Parrott will accompany the musicians as they prepare for the concert and will conduct via zoom from his home in Oxford. Footage of Parrot preparing with the orchestra will also be made available to the audience. The concert will be held in the style of a Viennese parlor party and the orchestra will play Piano Quartet No. 3 in C Major and Notturno, Op 42 among other works. The JBO cast experts to play various period instruments. A fortepiano, shipped specially from Belgium, is among the instruments that will be played in the concert. The JBO cast various other experts to play additional period instruments in the show. Parrott is known as a skilled researcher and writer, publishing major articles on Bach, Monteverdi and Purcell as co-editor of the New Oxford Book of Carols and author of The Essential Bach Choir, which was informed by his work with Joshua Rifkin on one-voice-per-part performance of Bach’s vocal works.Facing uncertainty due to Israel's coronavirus crisis other musical events celebrating 250 years of Beethoven have moved online, including the Jerusalem Theater's eighth annual Pianos Festival. The festival will be held completely online, broadcasting each performance live on both YouTube and Facebook.Barry Davis and Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.
