Jerusalem Botanical Garden to light up for Winter Lights festival

The Jerusalem Botanical Gardens will light up in December for the Winter Lights festival. The festival will cover three and a half of the garden's almost 30 acres and include light displays, artists and actors in costume, food stands and more.The festival opens on December 12 and will continue through the end of the month. Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz said he was excited to be part of the event. "Opening the garden is a wonderful chance to get out in the open air and have a good time in a safe and controlled way with your family," he said.Peretz called on the public to come and "fall in love again with the views and support small businesses while maintaining safety regulations and protecting our families and ourselves." The event will be in accordance with Ministry of Health coronavirus guidelines and it will be mandatory to sign up for the event in advance. Visitors will be asked to maintain distance from other visitors and to avoid forming groups of more than 20 people. The event is presented by the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry, the Jerusalem Municipality, and the Jerusalem development Authority.The botanical garden opened a number of months ago and is able to maintain coronavirus safety regulations due in part to the size of the garden. Known as the largest botanical garden in Israel with the largest collection of living plants in Israel and in the Middle East, the garden has more than 6,400 species and varieties of plants from around the world, including South Africa, Europe, North America, Australia, Southwest and Central Asia and the Mediterranean.
The garden operates both as an educational and research center and contains a diverse collection of plants from around the world. The garden is a center for entertainment, tourism and cultural events as well as a center for education, training and research.