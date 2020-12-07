The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jerusalem Botanical Garden to light up for Winter Lights festival

The Jerusalem Botanical Garden is a center for entertainment, tourism and cultural events as well as a center for education, training and research.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 02:33
Winter Lights festival at the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Winter Lights festival at the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Jerusalem Botanical Gardens will light up in December for the Winter Lights festival. The festival will cover three and a half of the garden's almost 30 acres and include light displays, artists and actors in costume, food stands and more.
The festival opens on December 12 and will continue through the end of the month.
Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz said he was excited to be part of the event. "Opening the garden is a wonderful chance to get out in the open air and have a good time in a safe and controlled way with your family," he said.
Peretz called on the public to come and "fall in love again with the views and support small businesses while maintaining safety regulations and protecting our families and ourselves."
The event will be in accordance with Ministry of Health coronavirus guidelines and it will be mandatory to sign up for the event in advance. Visitors will be asked to maintain distance from other visitors and to avoid forming groups of more than 20 people.
The event is presented by the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry, the Jerusalem Municipality, and the Jerusalem development Authority.
The botanical garden opened a number of months ago and is able to maintain coronavirus safety regulations due in part to the size of the garden. Known as the largest botanical garden in Israel with the largest collection of living plants in Israel and in the Middle East, the garden has more than 6,400 species and varieties of plants from around the world, including South Africa, Europe, North America, Australia, Southwest and Central Asia and the Mediterranean.
The garden operates both as an educational and research center and contains a diverse collection of plants from around the world. The garden is a center for entertainment, tourism and cultural events as well as a center for education, training and research.


Tags Jerusalem jerusalem culture jerusalem current events Rafi Peretz Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shirbit hack shows cybercrime is a dangerous threat By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Med & Beyond: Because it’s about time By HILLEL FULD
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Will Trump leave Biden a war in the Middle East?
Iran's judiciary chief, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, center, pays respects to the body of slain scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh among his family in Tehran, Nov. 28, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by