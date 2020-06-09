Jerusalem Cinematheque to hold online event

With the reopening of cinemas postponed indefinitely, the movie industry is coping as best it can.

The Jerusalem Cinematheque announced this week that it will feature a special online program from June 14 -19 called, "The Day After?" which will combine movies with discussions by experts about how the pandemic will affect life. These experts will include the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, Greenpeace International director Jennifer Morgan and Philipp Roesler, the former vice chancellor of Germany.The movies will include Todd Haynes' Dark Waters, a fact-based drama starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway about a lawyer who takes a case against a corporation and exposes a long history of pollution and cover-ups; Human Flow, Ai Weiwei's exploration of the global refugee crisis; and The Other Side of Hope, Aki Kaurismaki's acclaimed feature film about a Syrian refugee in Finland trying to make a home for himself.The program is sponsored by the Van Leer Institute and Ha'aretz and will be available on their Facebook pages, as well as the Jerusalem Cinematheque's website.