Jerusalem highlights: Week of July 23-30

FRIDAY JULY 23: Aerial adrenalin-rush rope adventures are on offer this summer as part of the “Towers in the Air” challenge at the Tower of David Museum. Climb, walk, grapple with Jerusalem’s 4,000-year history thanks to this unique outdoor activity. NIS 100 per person over the age of nine and NIS 40 for those between the ages of four to six. The purchase includes a visit at the museum.

Towers in the Air is offered on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.) Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (last entry at 6 p.m.) Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (last entry at 6 p.m.).

WINNERS OF the ARTIQ Gay Israeli Art scholarships Niv Fridman and Yuval Atzili are currently displaying their works at 14 Koresh Gallery. Inspired by living for a while near Evergreen Cemetery, situated near Queens and Brooklyn, Fridman often bought a doughnut near the famous site and explored it by foot. The result is Graveyard Doughnut, a video art exhibit and a statue exploring the relationship between Eros, junk food and death. Atzili presents “Everybody is Cute When They Sleep,” a collection of photographs based on a family album he found and current photos of his partner. Curated by Dvir Shaked, the exhibition will be shown until September 10. The NIS 5,000 scholarship is given by ARTIQ to support queer art in Israel. ARTIQ was established by Dr. Yael Rozin.

Koresh 14 Gallery is located at the same-titled street and number. Entrance D downstairs. Opening hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is also possible to call ahead and arrange for the gallery to open during your visit. Phone: 054-559-3714.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

LILIANE KLAPISCH returns to the Jerusalem Print Workshops with “Choses Vues” (“Things Seen”), a comprehensive body of works spanning drawings, watercolors, prints and books that fuse together the bright light of the land of Israel and a well-grounded French painting tradition stretching all the way back to Nicolas Poussin. Curated by Arik Kilemnik, this is a unique chance for art lovers.

Jerusalem Print Workshops is at 38 Shivtei Israel St. Opening Hours are Sunday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is also possible to arrange a visit on Friday by calling ahead at (02) 628-8614. The exhibition will close on November 1.

SUNDAY JULY 25: Can the Holocaust be discussed with comics? Or, to be blunter, should fictional superheroes be created to teach about it? Marcel Lamont Walker, project coordinator of CHUTZ-POW! at the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh will discuss these issues via Zoom courtesy of the National Library of Israel from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. today. Admission is free and people can participate from their own homes if they so wish.

To register, visit the NLI site: www.nli.org.il/en You can also buy the CHUTZ-POW! Comics online ahead of the talk should you wish to do so.

MONDAY JULY 26: Return of the Shuk Lady. Take a fun walk in Mahaneh Yehuda in English with journalist, cookbook author and food writer Sybil Kaplan. Learn how to shop, and where, in this roughly 90-minute tour. Vaccinated people only.

11 a.m. NIS 60 per person (please bring exact sum). Reservations and more info: Sybil Kaplan 054-705-0623.

WALKING TOUR of the The Greek Colony and Baka. Explore these charming neighborhoods built at the beginning of the 20th century. Learn about the residents’ daily life and what happened in 1948 based on a memoir by someone who lived in the Greek Colony for over 20 years and spent the war in Baka.

Meet at the corner of Rahel Imeinu and Emek Refaim Sts at 5 p.m. The tour is about 2.5 hours. 60 NIS/person. RSVP with guide Miriam Simon 054-521-6933. www.miriamsafiratours.com

TUESDAY JULY 27: The National Theater comes to Jerusalem all the way from London to show Frankenstein at the Jerusalem Cinematheque (during the Culture on Screen series). Directed by Danny Boyle with Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role as the creature (remember that Frankenstein is his maker, not him). This roughly two-hour long theater production won several awards for its take on this classic tale of horror.

Frankenstein will be screened in English with Hebrew subtitles at 8 p.m. today. NIS 75 per ticket. NIS 50 for members of the Cinematheque. Location: 11 Hebron Rd, Phone (02) 565-4333.

WEDNESDAY JULY 28: The well-known fairytale about a kind-hearted fisherman who rescues a magic goldfish only to regret it later when his wife demands he asks for more and more wishes has been adapted for children between the ages of three and six to ensure a happy ending. Which does not mean they get all their wishes!

The Fisherman and the Goldfish will play at 5 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theater. NIS 96 per regular ticket (NIS 76 for senior citizens). 20 David Marcus St. (02) 560-5755 www.jerusalem-theatre.co.il/eng

FRIDAY JULY 30: FREE KITAIDO and Qigong classes will be offered at 8 a.m. (Kitaido) and 9 a.m. (Qigong) at Armon Hanatziv as part of the summer Wellness outreach program on the Tayelet. To be fair, more classes as well as performances and guided walks have been on offer since July 16, with July 30 being the last chance to catch any of that. Why not visit the site now, as you read these words, and check what is available?

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.