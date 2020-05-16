Jerusalem launches 'closeup jlm,' city's own Netflix

Jerusalem Municipality launched project "closeup jlm" last week, the city's own Netflix available both online and on buildings across the city.The project was aimed to give credit and a new stage to Jerusalem's artists. Launched while movie theaters across the country are still closed due to the coronavirus restrictions, anyone can now watch the content both online and on public buildings.closeupjlm.co.il. The videos will be screened on buildings across the city between 8 p.m. and midnight."The project allows us all to enjoy movies and spend time with our family and friends in a public, open area," commented Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.Director of the Filmmakers Association in Jerusalem, Benjamin Friedenberg added that "The virtual cinema we created reveals to the general public the works of about 300 Jerusalem filmmakers. This is program varies and every week will feature films in different genres, feature films, documentaries, animations, web series, archived movies and a special program for children and youth. We sincerely hope that the cinema will remain open when we get back to our routine as well, not just while the cinemas are closed."First to be displayed are short animation films by Jerusalem's own Itay Akirav, Yali Herbet and Daniela Kofler, soon to be followed by more artists.The videos available on the project's website are free of charge and available at