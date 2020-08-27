Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film School on list of top institutions

The Hollywood Reporter has included the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film School on its list of the best 15 international film schools for the fourth year in a row.The JSFS is the only Israeli film school on the list. The prestigious list includes the UK’s National Film and Television School, the Beijing Film Academy, La Femis in France and the Lodz Film School in Poland. The Hollywood Reporter wrote a short explanation of how each school has coped with the COVID-19 pandemic, and it mentioned JFSF went online briefly during lockdown, but was able to finish the semester with in-person classes. It also noted that, “The school even turned lockdown to its advantage with a Quarantine Stories competition that saw winners receive grants to turn their shut-in tales into short films.”The school’s director, Dana Blankstein-Cohen, said, “This is wonderful news, especially during what is a challenging time for the film industry in Israel and the world. In terms of our school vision, our primary effort was to advocate for a future and offer hope to our students. I am especially proud that we were able to keep on the whole staff and the entire faculty as we moved to full online learning, and that our students continued to learn and to shoot their films within complex restrictions. We will carry on creating and offering initiatives that provide financial support for our students as they go on with their volunteer work at nonprofit organizations. The Sam Spiegel community will continue to create, to initiate and to renew.”Well-known JSFS graduates include Talya Lavie (Zero Motivation), Nadav Lapid (Synonyms), Rama Burstein (Fill the Void) and Nir Bergman (Yona). Films by the school’s students have won thousands of prizes in international competitions.
