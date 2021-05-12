Jonathan Groff visited Israeli to prepare for Mossad agent role

Jonathan Groff, the acclaimed movie and television star who recently finished filming The Matrix 4, just visited Israel to prepare for his role as a Mossad agent in an upcoming television series. Groff, who appeared in such shows as Glee, Mindhunter and Looking, will be starring in a new series created by Israeli director Eytan Fox. The series is called Split and will be produced by Gal Uchovsky and Simon Istolainen. Groff toured Israel with Fox and Uchovsky, visiting Jerusalem (where they dined at the famed Machneyuda restaurant and wandered around the Machane Yehuda market), the Dead Sea and the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, among many other spots. But it wasn’t all play: they also toured the West Bank with Channel 12’s Ohad Hemo and Groff met with former Mossad deputy director Ram Ben Barak. Groff wanted to learn all he could about the Israeli security establishment on this whirlwind visit.Fox is one of Israel’s leading directors, and has made such films as Walk on Water (which was also about a Mossad agent), Yossi & Jagger and Cupcakes, which is being remade for American television. His latest film, Sublet, which stars John Benjamin Hickey, will be released in theaters in early June. Fox’s previous television credits include Florentine and Mary Lou.
