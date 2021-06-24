Keep it simple with these useful summer products

As the summer progresses – make sure you drink enough, protect yourself from the sun and enjoy the long hours of daylight.

Spritz it on

GIGI presents for the hot summer days a new Fresh Water Mist, in their renowned City Nap collection. The new mist is enriched with vitamins, antioxidants and other plant-based calming ingredients. On a hot summer day – nothing is more refreshing than a spritz of cooling water, mixed with energy-providing ingredients and a lovely smell of herbs. Use as makeup fixer, energy boost or protection from pollution – any time anywhere. NIS 190.

Get three in one

Vichy added new items to its inclusive sunscreen collection, this time 3 in 1 anti-aging with and without tint. The new lines include tinted SPF 50 anti-aging cream that helps protect the skin while hydrating it, as well as preventing dark spots, thanks to the PhE-Resorcinol ingredient that reduced the production of melanin in the skin. The tint helps smoothing skin appearance. The second cream with anti-aging ingredients, SPF50, antioxidant cream with no tint, also includes CamoCamo ingredient rich in vitamin C. NIS 109.

Available in private pharmacies and at www.vichy.co.il

Balance and strengthen

Schwarzkopf launched a new line called Gliss Nutri Balance Repair. The formula includes ginseng root and birch water, that help rebuild the outer layer of the hair fiber, restoring the inner strength. Keeping the scalp clean and healthy helps healthier hair to grow resulting in beautiful, light and shiny hair, especially important during the hot season. The formulas are without any artificial colorings or silicone. The new line includes 4 products – gentle shampoo (NIS 18.90), scalp-balancing conditioner (NIS 18.90), gentle peeling – the star product (NIS 32.90) and spray balancing conditioner (NIS 32.90).

Available in stores around the country.

Get an instant tan

Garnier offers a solution for all of those who wish to look tanned without the risk of exposing our skin to sun radiation. Their natural bronzer gives legs and arms a natural-looking tan, as well as hydration in minutes. Apply with circular motions on clean skin, wash your hands and wait for the cream to fully absorb before wearing clothes. The results promise an even tan for a long time. The bronzer contains apricot oil to give skin extra glow. NIS 40. www.garnier.co.il

Achieve an academic style

Getting ready for the new school year? Swagg, the online shop that offers premium bags and gifts, now has a new collection of the French brand Cabaia that will be a favorite among the fashionable students. Very chic and made from excellent materials, the backpack collection is colorful and stylish, and yet also very practical. Check out the vegan water-resistant bags with an extra wide opening to fit all laptops, changeable front pockets that can be removed and used separately and more. We loved the colors and patterns. Check them out online and they will deliver anywhere in the country. From NIS 279.





Only at swagg.co.il or in the brand's shop in Netanya, 12 Haomanut Street.

Cerave is a no-frills no-nonsense cosmetic brand we have recently become infatuated with. Offering hypoallergenic products with no perfume and no parabens, their products are gaining more and more followers. Now they have launched a new hydrating cream for both face and body suitable for dry and very dry skin, and for children as well as grownups – making it a super cream for the whole family, which I for one will be very happy to pack on my next trip. Created with dermatologists, the cream’s formula contains hyaluronic acid and three ceramides, essential for the protection of the natural barrier. The ceramides are released layer by layer, offering hydration for many hours. NIS 54.90.

Available in pharmacies throughout the country as well as many online stores.

Walk on air

Renowned German women’s-shoe company Caprice, sold exclusively in Israel by Blue Heart stores, launches new “On Air” insoles that promise to make you feel like you’re walking on air. The brand that won the prestigious Five UK shoes prize in the last two years developed insoles that contain no fewer than 300 air bubbles that make walking easier and more healthful for the feet, knees and back. The circulating air also cools the feet and collects sweat, which is evaporated during the night, leaving the shoe fresh and ready for the morning. The innovative insoles are available in a variety of fashionable shoes, including sneakers, trainers, flat shoes and even shoes with heels. NIS 149 to NIS 460.

Available in Blue Heart stores and www.blueheart.co.il

Dress for a wedding

‘Tis the season to be wedding… or at least to be a guest at one, or two or more. Yes, the wedding season is upon us and besides all the gifts and other expenses, one needs to find clothes. Segal presents their new summer collection offering elegant classic looks as well as young and urban looks for the groom and his friends. The classic suit line by the world’s leading brands is offered in dark colors – grey, blue and black, offering the best trends, as well as younger lines in pastel colors. To finish the look there is a large selection of buttoned-down shirts, plain or with stylish prints, shoes, belts, ties and more. Each customer of Segal will get a fitting by the brand’s expert tailors and grooms are offered everything they need in the brand’s own sewing room. NIS 1,990 and up. Definitely worth a visit.

Segal Fashion, 36 Hanamal St., Tel Aviv Port; 8 Ha’aliya St., Tel Aviv; Ha’ayal Street, Jerusalem; 5 Giboreyi Israel, Big Poleg, Netanya.

Be a highbrow person

Anastasia Beverly Hills, an international premium makeup company has finally landed in Israel offering a beautiful collection for makeup enthusiasts. Known first for its Golden Ratio eye-brow method, this brand became famous after the founder appeared on Oprah. Her collection includes eyebrow products such as clear gel, colored gels and a collection of pencils in 11 different shades, as well as foundations, eye makeup, lipsticks and highlighters. Prices range from NIS 10 to NIS 45.

Available at the Superpharm stores and at shop.Super-pharm.co.il/Anastasia-beverly-hills



Give your pet the royal treatment

Royal Canin. The French premium pet food firm announced a new campaign focusing on mixing dry food and pouches of wet foods, adjusted to the pet. The idea is to raise awareness for the benefits of adding wet food to the regular food. The formulas offered by Royal Canin provide necessary nutrition according to the type, race and size of the pet, as well as according to their age.

Available in pet shops around the country. For more information go to www.royalcanin.com/il

Drink more water

La Croix is a popular American brand of carbonated water that originated in La Crosse, Wisconsin by G. Heileman Brewing Company and is now distributed in Israel. Their flavors include various fruits and fruit blends, such as mango, coconut, passion fruit, berries, raspberry and cranberry, grapefruit, hibiscus, key lime, orange, water melon, pear-peach, apricot and mandarin. The drinks have zero sugar and zero calories so if you really like carbonated drinks – this choice is a good one. NIS 5 to NIS 7.

Available in stores around the country.

Protect small eyes

Children need good sunglasses too. Damage to the eyes begins at childhood and the sooner you get them accustomed to wearing sunglasses the better, according to eye specialists. This summer you can protect their precious eyes in style with the timeless Ray Ban models made smaller, including Hollywood stars’ favorite Wayfarer model offered in a few colors. NIS 399.

Available in stores.

Get a quick lunch

Herbalife introduces a new snack – Formula 1 Express – that can replace a meal. The snacks, based on soy protein, are offered in two flavors – chocolate and berries, and are also good for vegetarians. Rich in protein (13 grams) and containing eight grams of fiber and more than 20 vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C and E, B12, magnesium, iron and calcium, the health bar includes no artificial sweeteners or preservatives, and offers an especially low glycemic level and only 207-211 calories per bar. NIS 95.5 for a pack of seven bars.

Enjoy the natural flavor

Nature Valley is a favorite snack in my family, especially because unlike other snacks, they have a few that contain no gluten, no milk and no soy, all ingredients that many are allergic to. Their new flavors in the Fruit & Nut line – with apples and cranberries, and with peanuts, almonds and raisins, were voted excellent by both the youngsters and the older members of the family and became instant hits. Containing less sugar and fat, no preservatives and food colorings, they also won the approval of the moms. NIS 24.90 for a pack of four.