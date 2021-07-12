Koolulam live on The Jerusalem Post - in an interview with Tzuzamen

One Love: Or Taicher, Co-Founder, Artistic and Creative Director, Koolulam
July 14 at 7:00 IDT | 12:30 EST
Music has the unique ability to bring people who stem from all walks of life together, according to Koolulam creator Or Taicher.
Whether those be individuals from different cultures, backgrounds, religions or positions in society, the universal method tends to stay the same: play a song, sing along and watch connections form through the power of music.
But how can the simple arrangement of sounds in time be used as a tool to bring such differing groups together to sing in unison?
Join Israeli writer, director and producer Tzipi Trope and philanthropist and producer Tzili Charney for an intriguing discussion with Taicher, on how his organization "empowers communities and strengthens the fabric of society" through the joy of music and collaboration.
The name Koolulam comes from the syllables of the Middle Eastern warbling of rejoicing, “koolooloo,” added with the Hebrew word kulam, meaning everyone. Kulam also contains the word olam, which is Hebrew for “the world” and kool, which of course means cool.
Taicher, alongside Ben Yaffet and Michal Shahaf, founded Koolulam with the notion of bringing large groups of people of differing backgrounds together to participate - in-person and online - in collaborative creative experiences to show that the power of musical harmony can be used to inspire harmony within humanity.
Tzipi and Tzili chat with Tzaicher to discuss his organization's fascinating mission of channeling the power of music to promote coexistence. They also discuss how music can be used to push for social and political change, how song and dance connect to thousands of years of religion, and how people can use music as "social prayer" to change as a community, connect with one another and build bridges of peace for future collaboration in reality.
About Tzipi Trope
Tzipi Trope was born in Israel. She holds a BA in Music and Sociology from Tel Aviv University and an MA and Ph.D. in Film and TV from the University of Michigan. Her doctoral dissertation is on Andre’s Bazin’s Mise-en-scene Theory.
Tzipi has her own company, Maya Films Ltd. She writes, directs and produces documentaries and feature films.
She is also an associate arts professor at Tisch.
About Tzili Charney
Tzili Charney is a curator, costume designer, producer, and philanthropist. As a philanthropist, she is devoting all her efforts to improving the fields of education, conflict resolution and peace.
She upholds her late husband Leon Charney, position as chairman of his real estate business at L.H. Charney Associates in New York, and continued his diplomatic legacy by founding the Charney Resolution Center in Israel in his honor.
Tzili serves as vice chairman of the University of Haifa's Board of Governors, where she and Leon founded the Marine Sciences School.
