Koolulam live on The Jerusalem Post - in an interview with Tzuzamen

Music has the unique ability to bring people who stem from all walks of life together, according to Koolulam creator Or Taicher.





Whether those be individuals from different cultures, backgrounds, religions or positions in society, the universal method tends to stay the same: play a song, sing along and watch connections form through the power of music.





But how can the simple arrangement of sounds in time be used as a tool to bring such differing groups together to sing in unison?





Join Israeli writer, director and producer Tzipi Trope and philanthropist and producer Tzili Charney for an intriguing discussion with Taicher, on how his organization "empowers communities and strengthens the fabric of society" through the joy of music and collaboration.





The name Koolulam comes from the syllables of the Middle Eastern warbling of rejoicing, “koolooloo,” added with the Hebrew word kulam, meaning everyone. Kulam also contains the word olam, which is Hebrew for “the world” and kool, which of course means cool.





Taicher, alongside Ben Yaffet and Michal Shahaf, founded Koolulam with the notion of bringing large groups of people of differing backgrounds together to participate - in-person and online - in collaborative creative experiences to show that the power of musical harmony can be used to inspire harmony within humanity.



