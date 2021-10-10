The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Legendary Israeli theater director, Nola Chilton dies at 99

Director Noa Chilton was a key figure in the worlds of both Israeli and international theater. She was awarded the Israel Prize for her achievements in 2013.

By HANNAH BROWN  
OCTOBER 10, 2021 15:35
NOLA CHILTON in the 2013 documentary about her, ‘The Prayer of Man’ by Uri Barabash. (photo credit: Courtesy)
NOLA CHILTON in the 2013 documentary about her, ‘The Prayer of Man’ by Uri Barabash.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel Prize-winning, American-born theater director and acting teacher, Nola Chilton, has died at the age of 99 at her home in Kibbutz Sdot Yam.
Chilton was a key figure in the worlds of both Israeli and international theater; she was awarded the Israel Prize in 2013.
She helped create a socially engaged, alternative theater movement in Israel, and trained generations of Israeli actors in her innovative technique.
The Israeli Theater Directors Association issued a statement, saying, “Nola was the teacher of all of us, from the greatest Hollywood stars to the pillars of the Israeli theater to cultural movement directors who continue her path even today in the development towns. We will continue to fight for the image of Israeli society in her memory,” Ynet reported.
 In the 1970s, she helped found the department of theater arts at Tel Aviv University. Later, she collaborated with actor and director Oded Kotler at the Haifa Municipal Theater. They began a multi-faced experimental project that focused on promoting documentary theater around the country, with shows that dealt with soldiers and war, coexistence and many other issues.
She viewed theater as a vehicle for social change and a way of giving a voice to those in the margins of society. The plays she directed and produced focused on Palestinians, the mentally ill, refugees, the elderly and many others whose lives had not been front and center in the theater in the past. Among her productions were the works Talking Soldiers, Coexistence, The Next Days, What I Think of the War, Homeless and Terre Sainte.
She supported and helped develop the talent of a rising generation of young playwrights, among them Hillel Mittelpunkt, Yehoshua Sobol, Itzik Weingarten and Edna Mazia.
Actors loved working with her and often felt they did their best work for her. In the 2013 documentary by Uri Barabash about her life and work, The Prayer of Man, actor Moni Moshonov said that she taught actors “to use yourself to understand others. The character you portray is the subject, not you.”
Born Celia Truger in Brooklyn in 1922, her mother died of tuberculosis when she was 12. She studied acting with the legendary teacher, Lee Strasberg in New York, and supported herself with all kinds of jobs, including as a model, while she acted in Broadway productions and television shows. She took the name Nola Chilton and became an acting teacher and founded a school, working with young actors such as Dustin Hoffman and Michael Caine. She directed an off-off-Broadway play, Dead End, that featured Hoffman in 1960.
She came to Israel on a visit and moved to the country in 1963, settling in Kiryat Gat. She told David George in a 1981 interview with The Jerusalem Post, “that I didn’t feel that I was doing a heck of a lot to justify my existence [in the US]. I came to Israel, and since then I’ve not had much of a problem understanding what my life is about.”
Nola Chilton (credit: Courtesy)Nola Chilton (credit: Courtesy)
Although she worked in Tel Aviv theater briefly, she preferred life and work outside of the mainstream and settled in kibbutzim and small towns around the country. She adopted a two-year-old girl and married author John Auerbach.
Asked by the Jerusalem Post’s Helen Kaye in 2008 what theater really meant to her, Chilton replied, “A chance to give the disenfranchised a place to be seen and heard.”
Helen Kaye contributed to this report.


Tags theater israel prize obituary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merkel should be acknowledged for her strong support for Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by