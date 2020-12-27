The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Legendary Israeli violinist Ivry Gitlis dies age 98

Gitlis was arguably the greatest violinist in the 20th century.

By MAXIM REIDER  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 20:03
IVRY GITLIS (photo credit: MAXIM REIDER)
IVRY GITLIS
(photo credit: MAXIM REIDER)
Ivry Gitlis, arguably the last great 20th-century violinist, died on December 24 in Paris aged 98.
Born in 1922 in Haifa into a family of immigrants from Ukraine, he got his first violin at age five.
At eight, as a child prodigy, he was introduced to the founder of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Bronislaw Huberman. The latter prompted a fundraising campaign, which allowed him to study in France.
At 11, Gitlis entered the Conservatoire de Paris. He later studied with outstanding violinists such as George Enescu, Jacques Thibaud and Carl Flesch.
During World War II, he went to London where, after working at a war factory, he was assigned to the artists branch of the British Army and gave numerous concerts for the Allied soldiers.
After the war he made his successful debut with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Since then his career soared. He performed all over the world with the best symphony orchestras around (but also with the Rolling Stones), appeared in the movies, presented a popular classical music program and was designated UNESCO goodwill ambassador. In 1963, he became the first Israeli violinist to perform in the USSR.
THIS DRY information still does not explain why, just as the news of Gitlis’s death started to spread, social networks exploded with passionate memories about encounters with the veteran musician.
“To say that Ivry Gitlis was a charismatic person would be a gross understatement,” says professor of the Royal College of Music Itzhak Rashkovsky, the founder and music director of the Keshet Eilon Music Center’s international master course, which takes place in the Western Galilee’s Kibbutz Eilon. “He was simply unique – sharp-minded, with a fantastic sense of humor, unpredictable and unconventional, passionate about the violin, music and life. He looked and behaved like a klezmer who just stepped out of a Chagall painting.”
Speaking over the phone from his London apartment, Rashkovsky says that “for many years Ivry was a member of Keshet Eilon’s distinguished faculty. There was a special aura about him, which drew young violinists toward him. He was never too tired to teach or to engage in conversation till the early morning hours.
“But he was not just a teacher who was saying to the student ‘Do as I do.’ Creativity and freedom of expression were his main aims in teaching, as well as in his playing.
“Once he was asked: ‘What is your motto?’ He answered: ‘To be alive, to be aware, to hear, to know, to feel, to see, to love and to be loved a bit sometimes.’
“The worldwide outburst of the tributes to Ivry is the testament that this eternal child, an enfant terrible, was truly loved by so many people! This was Ivry, an old Jewish philosopher, for whom music and life were expressed by a violin.”
Rashkovsky adds: “As for his playing, at his prime, Ivry played with breathtaking virtuosity, an instantly recognizable ‘Gitlis’ sound and highly individual, at times chaotic interpretations. You could agree or disagree with him, but you would never stay indifferent!”
A citizen of the world, Gitlis cherished his Jewish identity. A Russian-born Israeli pianist recollects how 30 ago on board a Budapest-Tel Aviv flight that brought new immigrants to Israel, among the guests of honor there was a modest man with a violin – Gitlis.
“For four long hours, standing in a cramped aisle between the rows of chairs, Ivry, with incredible inspiration, played for us Jewish songs, and it seemed that the entire universe was crying and rejoicing together with his violin.”
As a music journalist and photographer, I was lucky and privileged to interview and photograph Gitlis, as well as to attend his open lessons. And this is my most vivid memory of Gitlis, when he touched the very essence of music-making.
At the end of a master class, Gitlis took a violin in his hands and said to his student: “I ask myself, why are we so much preoccupied with this crazy thing at all? What is that we are trying to achieve?
“You know, one day I was sitting in my room in Paris. It was rather cold outside. I had just separated from my girlfriend – this was my first separation ever, and I was very sad.
“A phrase from the second movement of Brahms’s second sonata was repeating in my head, the same phrase for hours. I was crying. Then I took my violin and started playing this sonata, suddenly finding colors which I never found before – and which I could not find later.
“You know, in the gas chambers of Auschwitz you see these scratches: when people realized they were about to die, they started to scratch the walls.
“I think this is about the walls – not physical, but the ones we have inside us, and we try to get through them.”


Tags music israel philharmonic orchestra death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Will Israel and the US succeed in preventing war with Iran?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel greentech cooperation shows tremendous potential

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The real reason behind Israel's elections: The role of Israel's courts

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman

Israeli leaders must plan for divide with diaspora elections will cause

 By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
3

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by