Lucy Aharish and Tsahi Halevi announce they are expecting a baby

Television personality Lucy Aharish and her husband, actor Tsahi Halevi, whose marriage rocked Israel when it was announced two years ago because she is Muslim and he is Jewish, said Thursday that Aharish is pregnant, in a report published in Israel Hayom. The couple has found that their every move has come under intense scrutiny, since they spread the word about their marriage after keeping their relationship a secret for several years. Last summer, when Halevi’s movie, Mossad, had its premiere, people noticed that Aharish was wearing a loose-fitting dress that many thought might be concealing a pregnancy. Aharish, who turns 39 on Friday, posted on Facebook at the time to address the rumors, stating that she was not pregnant. She wrote that she has had two miscarriages in the past year and hoped fervently for a successful pregnancy. Although she is slender, she said the reason her stomach was not flat is because of an operation she had at 13 to remove an ovary.She also noted that while so many had been against their marriage, now everyone seemed to want to see her pregnant. “It’s come to a situation where I’ve had to deny again and again that I’m pregnant, which is absurd! Get out of my womb!” she wrote in 2019.The announcement of their marriage generated controversy, with an outpouring of congratulations mixed with messages of hate. Some Israelis scolded her for not converting to Judaism, while former MK Oren Hazan said Halevi had become “Islamicized” and had taken his role as a counterterrorist on Fauda who goes undercover as an Arab too seriously. Halevi, 45, has a son from a previous marriage. He has been having a busy year professionally in spite of the virus. His latest film, Amos Gitai’s Laila in Haifa, recently premiered at the Venice International Film Festival.
