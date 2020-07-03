The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Masada and the Sabbath – The sanctity of freedom over slavery

Separation from sin, and separation from that which enslaves us. The Sabbath is the covenant between the individual and one’s God.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JULY 3, 2020 12:15
Masada National Park (Credit: Yuval Dax)
Masada is a code word for the sanctity of freedom over slavery. Before the mass suicide at Masada, Elazar Ben Yair, the leader of the rebellion, gave a speech in which he emphasized the sanctity of freedom as a supreme value for the Jewish people. His speech became a model of values that has resonated for generations.
Since then, the term Masada has become well known in Western culture and has even reached the Far East. Many visitors from China and South Korea are aware of Masada and are moved by its message, which they take back to their countries.
In order to understand the debate on the final evening on the mountain thousands of years ago, we need to understand the essence of the concept of liberty. In modern language, liberty is defined as the freedom to choose, the freedom to vote, the freedom to express one’s opinion, the freedom to be who you are.
In referring to the Ten Commandments, Exodus 32:16 states: “The tablets were God’s work, and the writing was God’s writing engraved (Hebrew: harut) upon the tablets.”  The Midrash comments, “Do not explain the word as ‘engraved’ (harut), but rather as ‘freedom’ (heirut). The true free person is one who engages in the Torah.”
According to Jewish tradition, a free person is one who can express a deep relationship with God. Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, the first Ashkenazi chief rabbi of pre-state Israel, explained that freedom is an inner reality of man who is not bound by anything but his inner connection with his God.
The Sabbath expresses this freedom in the weekly life cycle, and the Passover Seder does the same in the yearly life cycle. When the Sabbath arrives, every Jew, no matter where he or she is or what condition they find themselves, is a free person. Everything is ready and prepared. There is no need to bother – all that is needed is to enjoy one’s favorite thing in a restful manner, with family, and with a deep connection to oneself and the Torah. Most of our connections to the things that enslave us daily (cigarettes, shopping, phone, computer and other daily matters) are prohibited. People are commanded to dedicate this day to their inner selves and their families.  In the Hebrew language, the word kadosh – holy – means separate. Holiness is defined as separation from daily, mundane pursuits.
Separation from sin, and separation from that which enslaves us. The Sabbath is the covenant between the individual and one’s God. 
The final evening in Masada was Passover eve – the Seder night, a night in which children are told about the great miracle of the Exodus of an entire nation to freedom. A night, in which each year the Jewish people makes a covenant with God. The covenant that is established every year between the people of Israel and God signifies the Exodus from slavery to freedom, from bondage to redemption.
On that holy day, on that sacred date, the warriors at Masada made their choice.
The Sabbath is the stronghold of the religious person and the rest of the world has been given the gift of a day of rest.
The Israel Nature and Parks Authority is open on the Sabbath. As a believer and as an observant Jew, this is not easy for me.  We have recently instituted overnight camping arrangements for Sabbath observers, with the aim of enabling people to connect with nature even on their day of rest, while respecting their faith and allowing them to keep the Sabbath laws.
Nature and Parks Authority workers are also entitled to a family Sabbath evening; we insist that employees finish work an hour earlier on Fridays, and we do not conduct activities at that time.
I believe that the Sabbath gives special strength to people and I feel that we are missing something if the Sabbath has turned into a shopping day, or a workday, depending on whether one is an employee or a customer.
Stay tuned next Friday for The Jerusalem Post Global Kabbalat Shabbat!

Shaul Goldstein is the CEO of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.


Tags Judaism shabbat masada mountain slavery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Genet Dasa Racism is a collective problem – but there is still room for hope By GENET DASA

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by