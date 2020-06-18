The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Miniseries ‘Tehran’ may become the newest Israeli int’l hit

The eight-part series, which was extensively researched, deals in part with young, secular Iranians who oppose the regime.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JUNE 18, 2020 21:24
Tehran, the new television series coming up from KAN 11 on June 22 at 9:15 p.m. and which has been picked up by Apple TV, may be the next Israeli series that becomes an international hit. It tells the story of a female Mossad agent from an Iranian family who uses her computer hacking skills to pose as a hi-tech worker in Iran. Her mission is nothing less than to gather the necessary information to help the Israeli air force disable the Iranian nuclear program.
The eight-part series, which was extensively researched, deals in part with young, secular Iranians who oppose the regime. The Tehran scenes were shot in Athens under the supervision of experts to make them look authentic. The series is in Hebrew and Farsi.
Tehran features Niv Sultan, who starred in the television series, She Has It, as Tamar Rabinyan, the Mossad agent. Liraz Charhi, the actress/singer who starred in Avi Nesher’s Turn Left at the End of the World and in the American films Fair Game and A Late Quartet, plays her Mossad handler. Menashe Noy, who was in the HBO/Keshet series, Our Boys, plays the head of the Mossad.
Two Iranian-born actors who have become internationally known are also part of the cast: Navid Negahban and Shaun Toub. Negahban became one of the breakout stars of Homeland, where he played Abu Nazir in the early episodes, and has gone on to star in the live-action Disney film, Aladdin, and the television series, Legion. Israeli audiences will remember his performance as the tightly wound father in Yuval Delshad’s 2015 film, Baba Joon. Toub, who is from an Iranian-Jewish family, is another Homeland vet, who played the devious Javadi in later seasons of the show and appeared in the Iron Man movies and Oscar-winning Crash.
The series was written by Moshe Zonder, who wrote the first season of Fauda, and Omri Shenhar, who wrote the series Magpie. It was directed by Daniel Syrkin, who worked on such similarly themed dramatic series as Mossad 101 and The Gordin Cell. Tehran was created by Zonder, along with Maor Cohen and Dana Eden. Kan 11 produced the series with the Canadian company Cineflix Rights, with the German and Belgian Paperplane Productions, as well as Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel Productions.


