Miriam Peretz, Liat Itzhaki sing to celebrate International Women’s Day

Moroccan -born Peretz, who suffered the loss of two of her sons in their military service and who has used her life’s experiences to inspire others to find joy and overcome grief, worked with Peretz to create the song and video clip.

Peretz appears in the clip, which features Itzhaki, who has a master’s degree in law and is the mother of five, singing the lyrical song to a young girl. Itzhaki and the girl sing and dance together, as the song speaks about moving forward and leaving pain behind. The words, music, dance and images combine to create a message of hope and renewal.

The lyrics include the words: “Put on a new dress, binti [my daughter]/Heal the pain... Put on a smile, little girl/It’s very beautiful on you/Because sadness takes all your beauty/Go out dancing now.”

The clip can already be viewed on Itzhaki’s website at https://www.liatitzhaki.com

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}