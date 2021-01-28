The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Moving drama ‘Driveways’ features Brian Dennehy in one of his last roles

While Driveways is hardly the first movie about the gradually developing bond between a gruff older man and a cute, precocious kid, it’s too delicate and sure-footed to be reduced to a formulaic description.

By JUSTIN CHANG  
JANUARY 28, 2021 03:19
LUCAS JAYE (Left) and Brian Dennehy in ‘Driveways.’ (photo credit: COURTESY OF YES)
LUCAS JAYE (Left) and Brian Dennehy in ‘Driveways.’
(photo credit: COURTESY OF YES)
‘DRIVEWAYS’
Running time: 
1 hour, 23 minutes
Available in Israel on YES VOD
The three principal characters in the quietly, achingly lovely Driveways are the kind of people who tend to keep to themselves – until suddenly, one day, they don’t. Two of them, a woman and her young son, have taken up residence in a strange home to settle a late family member’s affairs; the third, their next-door neighbor, doesn’t seem all that friendly at first. But appearances can be misleading, especially if you don’t take the time to look past them – a charge that could hardly be leveled at this slender but remarkably patient movie.
The woman, Kathy (Hong Chau), and her eight-year-old, Cody (Lucas Jaye), have come to clean out the house of Kathy’s recently deceased sister, April, and put it up for sale. The task before them is daunting, and not just because of the stacked boxes and heavy clutter, or the dead cat that Cody is unfortunate enough to stumble on in the bathroom. April was an exceedingly private person, and Kathy pores over her sister’s belongings with an unmistakable sense of regret, even guilt, at not having known her better.
She’s fairly guarded herself, and particularly protective of Cody, a smart, sensitive kid who doesn’t make new friends easily. He has a tougher time connecting with the rowdier neighborhood kids than he does with Del (Brian Dennehy), an older widower who lives next door. Despite a gruff first exchange rooted in a minor misunderstanding, Kathy and Del’s kinder, more neighborly instincts soon kick in. One afternoon Del finds himself unexpectedly looking after Cody following a babysitting mishap and not minding in the slightest: “He’s good company,” Del assures Kathy when she tries to extricate Cody from his cozy reading spot on Del’s porch. A friendship is born.
While Driveways is hardly the first movie about the gradually developing bond between a gruff older man and a cute, precocious kid, it’s too delicate and sure-footed to be reduced to a formulaic description. (Suffice to say that this is not the indie version of Pixar’s Up or Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino.) The screenwriters, Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, are not afraid to use a little comedy to nudge their story along, whether it’s a bout of stress vomiting or a raucous bingo night. But much of Driveways lingers in a less emphatic register of feeling, in that rueful gray zone between humor and sorrow.
THE MOVIE sketches in a few details here and there – Kathy is studying to be a nurse, Del is a Korean War veteran and has a daughter – but is otherwise light on conflict and exposition, and director Andrew Ahn doesn’t embellish what he’s given. He has a gift for expressive reticence, for teasing out hidden depths of emotion that his characters are too shy or reserved to convey. That talent served him well in his 2016 writing-directing debut, Spa Night, a perceptive drama about a Korean American teenager exploring his sexual and cultural identity in Los Angeles’s Koreatown.
Driveways may suggest a departure from Spa Night in its broader character focus and its shift in geography (it was shot in Poughkeepsie, New York), and also because Ahn didn’t write the film himself. But the movies, both shot by cinematographer Ki Jin Kim, are of a piece in their emotional nuance and unshowy sense of place. And Ahn has found his own deft way of personalizing the material: He has spoken in interviews about choosing to cast Kathy and Cody with Asian American actors – a choice that, without materially altering the script, shows how an element of cultural difference can enrich a story without calling attention to itself. It’s also a matter-of-fact reminder that cross-cultural friendships happen every day in America, even if you wouldn’t always know it from the movies.
The differences here are unspoken but hard to miss. You might sense it in Kathy’s initially sharp demeanor, her wariness about being perceived as that much more of an outsider in a new neighborhood. (Then again, you might not.) Chau, whose screen credits include Downsizing and Big Little Lies, is superbly understated here; she internalizes Kathy’s thoughts and doubts beautifully. Jaye does the same for Cody in a performance that’s entirely devoid of the usual cutesy mugging; we see much of the story from his perspective, including his immediate recognition of Del as a kindred spirit. And Del himself, played by Dennehy in one of his final screen roles, is as forceful and tender a creation as any in this great actor’s body of work.
There isn’t a hint of overt speechifying in the movie, but Del does get a short, sweet monologue in which he reflects on his life: about his military days, his decades-long marriage, his blessings and failures as a husband and father. It’s probably nothing that Cody can directly relate to just yet, but in summing up a lifetime’s worth of joys and regrets, Del can’t help but pierce the air between them. Driveways, a movie that’s poignant now for reasons we doubtless wish it weren’t, shows us how unlikely people can come together under imperfect circumstances and fit together perfectly. It also shows us how fleeting that perfection can be. (Los Angeles Times /TNS)


Tags film movie Yes TV
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Political mergers needed to solve crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The quest for Israel's soul amid new Biden administration - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Ronald Lauder

World Jewish Congress president tackles the antisemitism of today

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day: Lots of people saw

 By YAIR LAPID

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by