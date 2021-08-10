The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

National Library documentary film festival returns between August 15-19

Docu.Text, the documentary film festival in Jerusalem of the National Library of Israel, is back live this summer from August 15 to 19 with a slate of thought-provoking literary and cultural films.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 10, 2021 21:11
A TOUR of Amos Oz’s rarely seen letters and writings. (photo credit: DAN HADANI ARCHIVE/PRITZKER FAMILY NATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY COLLECTION/NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
A TOUR of Amos Oz’s rarely seen letters and writings.
(photo credit: DAN HADANI ARCHIVE/PRITZKER FAMILY NATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY COLLECTION/NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
Docu.Text, the documentary film festival in Jerusalem of the National Library of Israel, is back live this summer from August 15 to 19 with a slate of thought-provoking literary and cultural films, about both Israeli and international subjects as well as lectures and special events.
Those who love the National Library – and who have fond memories of doing research in its beautiful rooms – will not want to miss an architectural tour of its current building, which has been its home for six decades. It will soon be moving to a new home across from the Knesset. There will be a separate tour more focused on its collections and participants will be invited to deposit an object of their own at the library. 
The festival will also offer a tour of the Hannah Szenes Archival Collection, which recently moved to the National Library, as well as a screening of the documentary about the beloved poet and war hero murdered by the Nazis, Roberta Grossman’s Blessed Is the Match: The Life and Death of Hannah Szenes. 
Rarely seen letters and writings from the archive of acclaimed author Amoz Oz, housed at the National Library, will be shown in a tour. These include intimate letters Oz wrote to Israeli intellectuals, writers and leaders, as well as notes scribbled on Oz’s drafts for various works, some of which have found their way into his well-known books. The festival features a screening of Yair Qedar’s documentary, The Fourth Window, which examines two key tragedies in his life, the suicide of his mother when he was 12 and the accusations of abuse by his daughter not long before his death and it will be followed by a Q&A with the director. 
The festival will kick off with a musical event, an open-air screening of the film Queen Shoshana, about legendary Yemenite Israeli singer Shoshana Damari, with a live musical soundtrack provided by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra.
Following a screening of The Pianist from Ramallah, the story of Muhammad “Misha” Alsheikh, a talented teenage pianist living among Palestinian, Russian and Jewish cultures, Alsheikh will perform and answer questions. 
Docu.Text will also end on a musical note with an outdoor screening of an award-winning documentary about Israeli rock band HaHaverim Shel Natasha (Natasha’s Friends), Look at All the Lonely People, followed by a live performance by the band to celebrate their 30th anniversary.
The late David Perlov was one of Israel’s most distinguished documentary filmmakers, and his 1996 portrait of iconic Israeli poet, Natan Zach, Meetings with Natan Zach, will be shown and will be accompanied by a lecture by Prof. Giddon Ticotsky of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
Gilad Inbar’s Shlomo Bar: A Musical Documentary is a portrait of one of Israel’s most important and original musical artists. For 40 years, together with his band, Natural Gathering, he has created music that combines Eastern and Western influences into a sound that is uniquely Israeli. 
Alan Berliner, known for his quirky and moving documentaries, has a new film, Letter to the Editor, a baby boomer’s lament on the looming end of the era of print newspapers.
In The Oratorio, Martin Scorsese is interviewed and explores how the performance by an Italian opera company in New York’s Little Italy in 1826 forever changed America’s cultural landscape and created an appreciation for opera in the US. 
Docu.Text is a collaboration with Docaviv, and is made possible thanks to the Jerusalem Foundation and other donors.
Most films have English subtitles or are in English, while the events are in Hebrew. The festival will be held in accordance with all current coronavirus regulations.
For additional information and to purchase tickets: https://docutext.nli.org.il/english.


Tags culture film library documentary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

MK Bitan's indictment bears the heavy stench of corruption - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ehud Eilam

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by