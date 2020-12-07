The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Nick Cave 2021 show in Tel Aviv canceled

Tel Aviv was one of 60 stops on the planned tour.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 14:33
Nick Cave (photo credit: RITZAU SCANPIX/OLAFUR STEINAR RYE GESTSSON/REUTERS)
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds won’t be returning to Israel next year after all. After rescheduling a show in Tel Aviv earlier this year as part of a world tour for June 2021, the band announced Monday that the tour has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation.
“The complexity and scale of the tour we had planned, combined with the continued uncertainty around the pandemic means that despite the hard work of everyone involved we have not been able to guarantee that the shows can happen,” the band’s management said in a statement,” adding, “We are continuing to work on alternative plans for 2021 and 2022 and hope to announce some better news next year.”
Tel Aviv was one of 60 stops on the planned tour. Shuki Weiss, the show’s promoter, who has borne the brunt of the disappearance of live shows over the last year, said that ticket buyers can go to the Eventim website, or send an email to Customers@eventim.co.il to arrange a refund or a voucher.


