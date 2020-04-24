'One-Punch Man' to get film adaptation from Sony, Arad Productions

Popular manga and anime series One-Punch Man is being adapted into a feature-length live action movie at the hands of Sony Pictures and Israeli film production company Arad Productions, Variety reported.Debuting as a web comic in 2009 by Japanese mangaka (a comic writer/artist) ONE, One-Punch Man became a viral hit within its home country. The popular series follows Saitama, a self-described hero for fun who has the ability to defeat any opponent in a single hit, but finds himself bored and unsatisfied with the lack of challenge he faces. In 2012, the story was given new illustrations by manga artist Yusuke Murata, most famous for his hit manga series Eyeshield 21, and was given a regular serialization in Shueisha's Young Jump Next magazine. Its popularity soon spread to the West, and the first two volumes of the English translation published by VIZ Media in 2015 was a major commercial and critical success, making The New York Times' manga bestsellers list and being nominated for the prestigious Eisner and Harvey awards. Its subsequent anime adaptation, which has been dubbed into multiple languages, has garnered praise from across the board and has allowed the series to branch out into video games.According to Variety, insiders claim Sony is optimistic about the project's success, and is eager to add a new film franchise to its current pipeline.The screenplay is currently slated to be written by Jeff Pinker and Scott Rosenberg, who were responsible for writing the two recent installments in the Jumanji franchise, as well as the box office hit Venom.In addition, this is not the first time Arad Productions has found itself working with comic book adaptations. Ramat Gan-born Avi Arad formerly held a top position in Marvel Comics before resigning in 2006 to form his production company, which saw him work as a producer or executive producer on several Marvel Comics-IPs, including the aforementioned Venom film as well as box office and commercial hits Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. He is also set to sit as a producer on the 2021 Venom sequel as well as on the upcoming film Morbius, a film centered around Marvel Comics character Morbius, the Living Vampire. He is also set to work on an adaptation of Sony video game IPs Uncharted and infamous, as well as the famous Metal Gear Solid franchise.