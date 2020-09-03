The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Ori Lenkinski brings ‘Jackie’ to Mahaneh Yehuda

SINCE MAKING aliyah in 2007, Canada-born, New York-bred Tel Avivian Lenkinski has become a fixture on the local dance scene.

By BARRY DAVIS  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 15:30
Jackie in the market (photo credit: ELAD SCHECHTER)
Jackie in the market
(photo credit: ELAD SCHECHTER)
In these days of reality TV, ubiquitous social networks and smartphone cameras, not to mention the myriad surveillance image-capturing devices stationed all over the show, it is hard to imagine a time when anywhere was considered off limits. But before Jackie Kennedy introduced an international audience to some of the interior design treasures of the White House, on Valentine’s Day 1962, only a privileged view had ever seen the inside of the US president’s official residence.
That landmark TV coverage, with what now seems a very stilted session with the then-first lady and CBS News correspondent Charles Collingwood, opened the door for what eventually became a deluge of voyeuristic-leaning “entertainment.”
It also serves as the artistic springboard for Ori Lenkinski’s slot at the forthcoming seventh edition of the annual From Jaffa to Agrippas Festival, which takes place in and around Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda market under the auspices of the c.a.t.a.m.o.n dance group in Jerusalem, which works out of Alliance House, the delightful 19th-century edifice located right next to the shuk. The two-dayer (September 9-10) is primarily a dance-based event with plenty of edibles thrown in, and all overseen by joint artistic directors Elad Schechter, who also serves as general manager, and Sofia Kranz.
SINCE MAKING aliyah in 2007, Canada-born, New York-bred Tel Avivian Lenkinski has become a fixture on the local dance scene, besides fitting in contributions to The Jerusalem Post about her professional beat. Her North American backdrop coupled with artistic insight and experience make the Kennedy-style romp through the shuk an ideal vehicle for both Lenkinski and the festival attendees.
“I suppose I would say it is a presidential, historic and choreographic tour of the market,” she notes, “as Jackie Kennedy, or as a character I’ve developed which is somewhere between myself and Jackie Kennedy.”
The mention of Kennedy’s name, for anyone of a certain vintage – let’s delicately place that in the 60ish and over age bracket – instantly conjures up images of her by the side of her husband Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis in the late sixties-mid-seventies, or, more probably, as the wife and then widow of slain US president John F. Kennedy in the early sixties.
Lenkinski says her shuk performance is more a tribute to the woman herself, rather than as the distaff side of this or that famous male figure. “I am not that interested in Jackie as the first lady or Onassis’s wife. I am more interested in her as her own woman.”
It has been a slow boiler, and has an artistic forebear. “I have been working with information about her for over a year now,” explains Lenkinski. “I premiered a piece last summer that was based on her tour of the White House. It was a piece called ‘The Suit’ in which I gave a two-dimensional tour of the Tmuna Theater’s biggest space, the parking lot. There is the tour part of the piece, and the more personal part of the piece, which is a combination of my history and Jackie’s.”
The creation gradually took on a life of its own. “The piece began to be invited by a number of theaters, so I would rewrite the text each time, to point out the less glamorous corners, or details, of each location and then highlight them in a very presidential and positive way.”
Sounds like a fundamentally oxymoronic line of thought, and one that seems eminently commensurate with the spirit of the shuk, and with its street-level daytime grime and kaleidoscope of human-driven hustle and bustle. And then there is the after-hours transformation which, in pre-pandemic times, brought thousands of people from all over the country to the market, to sample some of the variegated vittles and booze and enjoy the outdoor musical offerings.
It is something of a challenging venture for Lenkinski, which is supported by fruit and alcohol beverages company Machya 13. Art often acts as a means for challenging thoughts, emotions and, indeed, juxtapositions that seem at odds with acceptable modes of behavior.
Lenkinski embraces that with gusto. “There is something that really doesn’t make sense about Jackie being here now, in Israel, and the language and everything. I was offered by the festival to bring Jackie into the market, in whatever way I thought, and it turns into a tour. It is like a walking tour of the market, which culminates with dinner at Rachmo restaurant, which is the oldest restaurant in the market.”
Art and reality interweave as Lenkinski makes her way along the alleyways of the shuk, shades, cocktail dress and high heels notwithstanding. “The tour goes back and forth between factual historic information about the market and what has happened there and how it has developed, with anecdotes from my and her [Jackie’s] lives. There is sublimation between the characters.”
IT HAS been a voyage of discovery for Lenkinski, and sometimes an uphill struggle with plenty of zigzagging and dead ends en route.
“The shuk, as I have learned about it in my research, holds a lot of secrets and mysteries,” she says. “The locals are not very forthcoming with information. I’ve had to do quite a lot of digging to find out why things are the way they are, who was in charge, who handed things over and who is there now.”
There has been nary a breather on offer. “The shuk is constantly changing even now,” Lenkinski adds. “The focus of the festival is the shuk at night. This is a relatively new development. It has only been around 20 years that there have been any kinds of bars or that sort of thing there.”
The neighborhood is also undergoing the counterpoint tension spawned by the interface between the past and the movement into a “brave new world” for the timeworn distric

“I think there is real loyalty, among the shuk stall owners, to the history and legacy and what’s there, and who has been there. I don’t think the locals are very keen on the gentrification of the market. It is not always met with open arms,” says Lenkinski with more than a touch of understatement.
All of which will come into play, in her Lenkinski-Kennedy trip through the much beloved Jerusalem spot and, no doubt, the festival agenda which stretches around the area, taking in the likes of Alliance House and Muslala over in the Clal building.
For more information about the From Jaffa to Agrippas Festival: www.catamon.com


Tags dance Jackie Kennedy Mahane Yehuda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Israel needs a new strategy in Gaza By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by