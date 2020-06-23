Parking lot jazz cools down Tel Aviv

From the 1940s through the early ‘60s, drive-in cinemas were all the rage in the United States. There was even an Israeli version in Ramat Aviv that did pretty decent business between 1973 and 2000. But now, instead of more drive-in movies, we’re talking live jazz.For the past several months, saxophonist Alexander Levin and drummer Evyatar Slivnik have been providing Drivin’ Jazz – some much-needed live musical entertainment from the comfort of a parking lot on Hasolelim Street, near Hashalom Road in Tel Aviv. The weekly gigs take place on Saturdays at 6 p.m. That, unfortunately, rules out Shabbat observers, but Levin says it is a great time of day to play and listen to jazz. “It is a lovely time, you know, it is getting cooler and the sun is beginning to set.”Like most successful Jewish ventures – as the saying goes – the Drivin’ Jazz program was initiated by a Jewish mother. “My mom saw there was something like this, drive-in concerts, happening in Denmark and she thought it was a good idea,” Levin recalls. “So she spoke to Evyatar’s mother, and we set it up.”It was, he says, a much-needed breath of fresh air for all concerned.“We were so excited to get back to getting on a stage and playing live for people. We had all done all the Zoom stuff and anything we could during the lockdown, but musicians miss the energy of the audience, and the audience misses the energy of seeing musicians create in front of them.”Thus far, the series has been graced by some of the country’s leading purveyors of jazz. Pianist Gadi Lehavi, bassist Avri Borochov and trumpeter Hillel Salem have all strutted their stuff in the parking lot, with Levin and Slivnik fixtures throughout.“We get around 40 cars coming to the shows, and sometimes cyclists drop by, but you need to register in advance,” Levin explains. “Sometimes people get out of their car and sit in chairs they bring from home.”Wasn’t it a little weird, to begin with, to perform for people sitting in their four wheelers? “It’s a bit strange situation to play in front of cars, but we also feel the energy of the people,” Levin says. That applies to the performers, too.“Musicians playing in the parking lot for the first time didn’t really know what to expect. But when they saw the people enjoying the music, and some coming up to the stage, everything was alright. It works really well. It’s a win-win situation for everyone. It’s really exciting to be there.”Jazz fans are lucky to have Levin here at all. “I was in New York until the beginning of March, but like a lot of Israeli jazz musicians, we came back to Israel as soon as we could.” Levin spent his 14-day isolation period cooped up in his room playing his sax, a time he says was both suffocating and eye-opening. “It is tough for musicians when you take away the stage. You reexamine what you want to do with the music. Some musicians just starting out gave it up.”There are positive offshoots of the pandemic as well. “As an artist, you need to constantly challenge yourself, but you need to strike a balance with what the audience can take, how to communicate your ideas,” Levin states. “But I think it is now less scary to look for your own unique voice.”For more information about Drivin’ Jazz and to register for shows, call 054-256-9585 or go to: facebook.com/pages/Drivin-Jazz/236771279843092