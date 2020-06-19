Paul McCartney gets birthday wishes from Israel

Israel wished Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney a happy birthday on Thursday, the rocker's birthday."Your 2008 concert in @Israel was incredible and we loved your Hey Jude singalong with everyone holding up lighters!" the official Twitter page for the Israeli embassy in the UK said on Thursday. "We can't wait to have you back again," it concluded.McCartney's last performance in Israel was in 2008 and was a massive success. Rumors began to spark in late 2019 that McCartney was planning a return sometime in the near future. The report by Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, came out before the coronavirus pandemic.The publication said that McCartney was “in talks” with officials and promoters and the chance for another Tel Aviv show by the man once dubbed “the cute Beatle” is “extremely high.”McCartney is currently married to a Jewish transportation mogul named Nancy Shevell and was previously married to the late photographer and animal rights activist Linda Eastman, who was also Jewish.
Hannah Brown contributed to this report.
