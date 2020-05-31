The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Plan for 'Fiddler on the Roof' movie remake ignites passions

A large cohort feels that a remake of Fiddler was unnecessary at best and sacrilege at worst.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MAY 31, 2020 15:03
Fiddler on the Roof (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Fiddler on the Roof
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
It’s sunrise and not sunset for a new film version of the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof, and social media erupted with both joy and quite a bit of outrage. 
The joy came from the fact that the new film of the beloved story of Tevye the Dairyman in the shtetl, inspired by the stories of Sholem Aleichem, will be directed by Thomas Kail, an acclaimed, Tony-Award winning director who collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Broadway productions of Hamilton and In the Heights, according to a report on the website Deadline. Kail also directed the soon-to-be-released film version of Hamilton.
Those who feel that a remake directed by Kail would be a wonder of wonders include Miranda, who called it a “miracle of miracles” in a tweet. Psychotherapist Helene Zimmerman tweeted to Kail that during the 1960s she “demonstrated the Israeli dance steps with my Dance Teacher, Deborah Lapson in front of choreographer Jerome Robbins. All the best in your upcoming movie.” TV matchmakers, Bubbies Know Best, tweeted that they were “totally and completely ‘ferklempt’ over this news... We can barely speak.”
But a large cohort felt that a remake of Fiddler was unnecessary at best and sacrilege at worst. Danielle Solzman spoke for many when she tweeted, “Here’s an idea: Write a musical about how Hollywood is out of ideas for new musicals. Leave #FiddlerOnTheRoof alone!” Imagine Pete 2024 agreed, tweeting, “NO. Please stop remaking classics.”
Some, like Robert Berg, tweeted their objection to the fact that Kail is not Jewish, perhaps forgetting that, in spite of his name, Norman Jewison, who directed the 1971 movie version, is also not Jewish. In any case, Steven Levenson is on board to write the script for the new version and Aaron Harnick, the nephew of Sheldon Harnick, who wrote the lyrics for the songs in the original Broadway version, is one of the producers.
Another question widely discussed on social media is the casting. The name mentioned most often for Tevye was Mandy Patinkin, whom Homeland audiences know as CIA agent Saul but who is also a singer famous for roles in such Broadway musicals as Evita. He has performed Yiddish songs in a one-man show, Mamaloshen.
Although setting a musical in a shtetl seemed to go against all conventional wisdom, the 1964 Broadway version of Fiddler became one of the biggest hits in history, winning nine Tonys and spawning the movie adaptation starring Israeli actor Chaim Topol (billed as Topol), which won three Oscars. It has been revived on Broadway and on London’s West End many times, and a 2018 Yiddish version of the show directed by Joel Grey was a hit in New York.
It has become such a touchstone of popular culture that it is constantly referenced, including during these days of the pandemic. Comedian Randy Rainbow posted a song parody on May 19 roasting President Donald Trump for repeatedly bringing up his predecessor, Barack Obama, in a clip called “Distraction!,” to the tune of the Fiddler song, “Tradition.” In the clip, Rainbow interrupts a fake interview  with the president to sing and he dresses in ultra-Orthodox men’s garb, as well as both male and female Fiddler characters.

Fiddler also captured the imagination of Abby Goldfarb, a New York-based actress who appeared in the Yiddish revival of Fiddler. She released “Maskmaker, Maskmaker,” a parody of the song, “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” in April.

So, judging from the passionate social media response, once the virus is under control, the producers of the new Fiddler will be singing, “If I Were a Rich Man” all the way to the bank.


Tags theater musical Fiddler On The Roof
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For annexation to work it needs clarity and preparedness By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Eli Kavon President Truman was not a saint By ELI KAVON
Gil Troy Save Conservative Judaism, not Preservative Judaism By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by