Pop star Dua Lipa shares anti-Israel post on Instagram

Pop star Dua Lipa has shared a post on Instagram written by American director Vin Arfuso lambasting the IDF's actions against the Palestinians.The post also referenced the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, and included several hashtags such as "HumanRights" and "fighting for justice." The post was later deleted. The post read: "While everybody’s in the mood to talk about human rights, this is what happens EVERYDAY in Palestine, paid for by our taxpayer dollars."The big bad tough guys of the #IDF thoroughly enjoy beating and shooting children" the post continued. "They even have shirts that depict a pregnant Palestinian woman with a sniper scope on her stomach that reads '1 shot two kills.'"But don’t worry," the post continued. "They’re all terrorist so it’s all good. We totally understand. "When people say #freepalestine, it doesn’t mean that scary Muslims will run into Tel Aviv and ruin the fun dance parties on the beach. Rather, it’s a simple request for sovereignty and freedom."To this, Arfuso added several pictures depicting IDF soldiers next to Palestinian teens, also saying he's working on a documentary that would be even more shocking. Dua Lipa has met Arfuso through her partner, American model Anwar Hadid, brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, who have also made comments about Israel several times in the past.This post has caused an outrage among Israelis, some of whom had considered themselves fans of the star, N12 reported. Many of these comments included many emojis of the Israeli flag, and several lambasted Lipa for taking a side without knowing the full scope of the issue. Other went further, saying that she "has it easy living in Beverly Hills, with no experience of war."