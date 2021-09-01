Pres. Herzog, Jewish athletes celebrate 100 years of Maccabi World Union

Sports organization Maccabi held an event at the Kfar Maccabiah center in Ramat Gan on Sunday to celebrate 100 years of Maccabi World Union.

Present at the ceremony were President Isaac Herzog and Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper, Jewish basketball legend Tal Brody and Maccabi World Union CEO Amir Peled, among other Israeli and Jewish sports personalities.

Several Israeli and Jewish Olympic medalists such as Yael Arad, Hungarian-born Ágnes Keleti and Tokyo Olympics heroes Linoy Ashram and Avishag Samberg were also present.

The event also featured the ceremonial passing of the Maccabiah torch, ahead of the Jewish Olympics' return in July 2022, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The torch was passed through generations of Jewish athletes, as 100-year-old Keleti passed the torch to the first Israeli to win an Olympic medal, Yael Arad, who then passed it herself to Israel's newest medalists Ashram and Samberg.

(L-R) President Isaac Herzog, President of Maccabi World Union Yair Hamburger and MWU CEO Amir Peled. (credit: MORAG BITAN)

"Maccabi is not only a symbol for sports excellence, competitiveness and the strive for victory," President Herzog said at the event. "It is also an ideological Zionist movement that touches young Jews all across the globe," Herzog added.