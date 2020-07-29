The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

‘Radioactive’ - A tale of love and fallout

Marie Curie was the first woman to win the Nobel Prize, the first person and only woman to win it twice, and the only person to win it in two different fields.

By KATIE WALSH  
JULY 29, 2020 16:29
'Radioactive' (photo credit: Courtesy)
'Radioactive'
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Radioactive: the discovery, the concept, the word defined culture in the 20th century, in the realms of science, medicine and war, and in our own existential dread and pop fantasies.
The threat of nuclear warfare and nuclear meltdowns, the advances in treating cancer and the invention of the X-ray machine have all become such a ubiquitous part of modern life that it’s important to remember the discovery itself came from a Polish woman living in France at the turn of the century, a wife and mother who battered the elements into submission, seeking to understand how they worked.
Marie Curie was the first woman to win the Nobel Prize, the first person and only woman to win it twice, and the only person to win it in two different fields. Her life and work is the subject of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Marjane Satrapi’s fifth feature, Radioactive, adapted by Jack Thorne (Dirt Music, The Aeronauts) from Lauren Redniss’s nontraditional biography, which she creatively illustrated, Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout. Rosamund Pike stars as the pioneering scientist who discovered radium and polonium with her husband, Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), thereby changing the world forever, for better or for worse.
The complicated legacy marks Satrapi’s film, which wrestles mightily with what Curie left us: radiation treatment for cancer and X-ray machines, but also Hiroshima and Chernobyl. The film is fixated to the point of  obsessed with the complex legacy, often leaping ahead to events that occurred decades after her death in 1934 to underline that yes, radium is indeed an incredibly seductive and incredibly dangerous scientific discovery. A child receives cancer treatment; Chernobyl melts down.
The constant reminder feels a bit condescending to the audience and draws focus away from Curie herself. The filmmakers compulsively draw the connection between the Curies’ work and the destruction it eventually wreaked in a manner that feels like talking down to the audience, for example, cutting between Pierre’s Nobel acceptance speech and the Enola Gay dropping an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.
Satrapi brings flashes of creative, cinematic innovation in surreal moments of fantasy and magical realism peppered throughout. There’s even a quick flash of animation, the medium in which Satrapi first found acclaim, with Persepolis, as Marie and Pierre conceive their first child, the conception itself rendered as an atom bursting.
Another particularly remarkable sequence finds Marie in a haze after Pierre’s sudden and accidental death. Images of a grief-stricken Marie are overlaid with radioactively glowing images of modern dancer Loie Fuller, who performed in an elaborate costume of billowing fabric, manipulating the material to emulate fire itself. Women who dared to play with fire: There’s something there, though Radioactive doesn’t quite make it all the way.
These flourishes, as well as some striking compositions shot by Danny Boyle’s regular cinematographer, Anthony Dod Mantle, breathe life into this otherwise utterly staid retelling of Curie’s life. Pike is predictably fantastic as the determined, almost obsessive to the point of self-destruction Curie. But despite the talent involved, and the incredible subject matter, the irritating tendency to over-explain to the audience means there’s very little spark to be found in the enervating Radioactive.
(Tribune Content Agency/TNS)
‘RADIOACTIVE’
Cast: Rosamund Pike,
Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy.
Directed by Marjane Satrapi.
Running time:
1 hour, 53 minutes.
Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, disturbing images, brief nudity and a scene of sensuality.
Available on Yes, Hot and Cellcom TV


Tags film movie radiology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by