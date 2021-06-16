The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

ReFilm: Restored film classics to be shown at Jerusalem Cinematheque

After the year we have all had, the festival’s slogan – Rediscover, Revisit, Rejoice – could not be more appropriate.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JUNE 16, 2021 20:23
DANIEL WACHSMANN’S film ‘Hamsin.’ (photo credit: MARK TELLILY)
DANIEL WACHSMANN’S film ‘Hamsin.’
(photo credit: MARK TELLILY)
The Israel Film Archive at the Jerusalem Cinematheque is constantly at work restoring and digitizing movies, and for the second time is presenting ReFilm, a Restoration Festival, which features restored classics from all over the world, from June 21-28.
After the year we have all had, the festival’s slogan – Rediscover, Revisit, Rejoice – could not be more appropriate.
The IFA has a vast collection of movies that were originally the personal collection of Cinematheque founder Lia van Leer, which she once kept under a bed in her house. Eventually, she founded the Jerusalem and Haifa Cinematheques and continued expanding the archive by using her charm to convince Hollywood moguls to donate one print to the archive every time one of their movies was shown in Israel. Her collection eventually became the Israel Film Archive.
Every year, the IFA restores a classic Israeli film. This year, it was Daniel Wachsmann’s Hamsin. The 1982 film has aged well and now seems ahead of its time. Set on a remote moshav during a long, hot summer, it tells the story of a brother (Shlomo Tarshish) and sister (Hemda Levi) who work their family’s land with the help of an Arab laborer (Yasein Shawaf). When the sister and the laborer fall in love, the movie becomes a kind of Romeo and Juliet, but the moody story is very Israeli and very atmospheric.
If you have never seen Casablanca on the big screen, or have not seen it for a long time, this is a wonderful opportunity. There is nothing like hearing the great lines like, “We’ll always have Paris,” and “Here’s looking at you, kid.” (No one actually says, “Play it again, Sam,” as people believe. The line is actually, “Play it, Sam.”) And now that the print has been restored, you can watch Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in gorgeous black and white, shimmering the way they were meant to.
There are classic family films, too, and this year the IFA has restored Home Alone by Chris Columbus, the great caper about parents who forget their son, Kevin (Macauley Culkin), at home when they go on vacation. Kevin, meanwhile, discovers he is smart enough to outwit burglars.
Other American films in the festival include William Wyler’s Dodsworth (1936), an adaptation of a Sinclair Lewis novel about a troubled couple, starring Walter Huston and Ruth Chatteron; Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing (1989), a look at racial tension in a Brooklyn neighborhood; and Stanley Kubrick’s final film, Eyes Wide Shut (1999), starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, about a doctor’s night-long odyssey of dark self-discovery. The screenplay was co-written by the great British-Jewish screenwriter Frederick Raphael (Darling, Two for the Road).
Two British gems are also included. Austrian/Hungarian Jewish Emeric Pressburger moved to Britain to escape the Nazis and ended up becoming the most British of directors, teaming up with Michael Powell to make The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp. Released at the height of World War II, it tells the story of the rise of an idealistic soldier through the ranks. Pandora and the Flying Dutchman (1951) by Albert Lewin, stars Ava Gardner and James Mason in a romantic retelling of a legend about a sailor who can only be saved by a woman willing to die for him.
Among the European films in the festival are Ukrainian director Sergey Loznitsa’s State Funeral (2019), a documentary about Stalin’s funeral; German director Carl Froelich’s The Four Companions (1938), which stars a very young Ingrid Bergman in a drama about four friends torn between love and their desire to run a successful business; Beating Heart (1940), Henri Decoin’s French crime comedy-drama starring Danielle Darrieux; and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) by Robert Wiene, a haunting silent horror classic.
From Brazil comes Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands (1976) by Bruno Barreto, a sexy farce about a young widow haunted by the ghost of her late husband, which made its lead actress, Sonia Braga, into an international star.
Tadashi Imai’s Bushido (1963) tells the story of a salary-man who looks back at his family’s gruesome history when he faces a crisis with his fiancée.
For the full program, go to the Jerusalem Cinematheque website at jer-cin.org.il/en


Tags cinema film movie film festival Jerusalem Cinematheque
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by