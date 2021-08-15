The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Sam Spiegel Film School named to top international school list by The Hollywood Reporter

Jerusalem's Sam Spiegel Film School has been included on The Hollywood Reporter's list of the top 20 international film schools. The school has made the list the past 5 consecutive years.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 15, 2021 15:44
Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film School (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film School
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
The Hollywood Reporter (THR) has included the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film School (JSFS) on its list of the 20 leading international film schools for the fifth year in a row.
THR wrote: “Israel’s top film school has come through COVID largely unscathed and is planning a major upgrade next year, with a move to a new home as part of the Arts Campus in central Jerusalem. The new campus will feature three state-of-the-art cinemas to be run by students and open to the general public.”
JSFS is the only Israeli film school to make the list this year.
In spite of the pandemic, JSFS has had a strong year. Among its achievements, it signed a ground-breaking agreement with the Abu Dhabi Film Commission that includes plans for a joint online webinar.
In the midst of the pandemic, JSFS held an online live graduation event in February featuring Sophia Loren, who gave a video tribute to the school as a 2021 honorary fellow.
The ninth edition of the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab welcomed 12 new projects by participants from Israel and abroad who have been working for the past nine months with leading script mentors to develop the screenplays. Their projects will be presented at the annual pitching event later this month in front of an international jury and producers from all over the world.
2021 was an especially successful year for alumni of both the film school and the film lab. At the Cannes Film Festival, JSFS and lab alumnus Nadav Lapid won the Jury Prize for his latest feature, Ahed’s Knee, and lab alumna Antoneta Kusijanovic won the Camera d'Or for her debut feature, Murina. The feature Asia, by JSFS alumna Ruthy Pribar (and produced by Gum Productions, also run by JSFS alumni) won several prizes at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2020 and won the Ophir Award, the prize of the Israeli Academy of Film and Television.
JSFS’s director, Dana Blankstein Cohen, School Director: “It is a great honor and we are delighted to be included in The Hollywood Reporter’s list of 20 best international film schools – and especially in such a complex and challenging year. The school’s success is certainly due to our human capital. Thanks to the hard work, determination and solidarity of our staff, faculty and students we are raising a generation of talented filmmakers here whose diverse and fascinating visions are now joining the Israeli and world film and television industry.”


Tags film Culture in Israel Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film School
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by