Shlomo Artzi, Zehu Zeh to win Israeli culture awards

The Israeli Artists' Association is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding its Lifetime Achievement Awards in a ceremony in November.

By HANNAH BROWN  
OCTOBER 16, 2021 15:33
SHLOMO ARTZI (photo credit: Lior Nir)
SHLOMO ARTZI
(photo credit: Lior Nir)
The Israeli Artists’ Association (EMI) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding its latest Lifetime Achievement Awards in a festive ceremony on Monday, November 10 at 8:30 p.m. at the Petah Tikva Hall of Culture.
This year’s recipients are singer Shlomo Artzi (one of the founders of EMI), the “Zehu Zeh” comedy group (Avi Kushnir, Gidi Gov, Doval’e Glickman, Moni Moshonov and Shlomo Bar-Aba), magician Eyal Bayer, actress and director Bilha Mas, actor Gavri Banai, British-Israeli comedy actor Julian Chagrin, musician Danny Sanderson, singer Haim Moshe, actress Yona Elian, entertainer Yaacov Shapiro, choreographer Malka Hajabi, musical director and orchestra conductor Menashe Lev Ran, actor Rafi Taylor, singer Shimi Tavori, singer Shlomit Aharon and singer Sara Cohen.
Producers Moshe Edery and Tmira Yardeni will receive a special award for their contribution to Israeli culture.
The event, hosted by Noam Gilor, will take place in the presence of Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg.
The outgoing chairman of the Israel Artists’ Association, Yankele Mendel, said in a statement: “Everyone knows that the Israeli cultural world suffered a severe blow during the Corona[-19] period, and many artists who also found it difficult to keep their heads above water often got into trouble. We at EMI have taken part alongside the various cultural organizations in the important struggle to save culture and provide support and [a] safety net for Israeli artists during this challenging period, and the work, of course, is not over, to commend the artists of Israel for their life achievement.”
Zionist pioneer character Jacek from ‘Zehu Zeh,’ standing next to Kofiko the monkey from the children’s series of the same name (credit: ARIK LEFFLER)Zionist pioneer character Jacek from ‘Zehu Zeh,’ standing next to Kofiko the monkey from the children’s series of the same name (credit: ARIK LEFFLER)
For more information and to order tickets, call 03-9125222


Tags Israel artist award
