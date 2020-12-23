The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Shouting for health’s sake: A Music Festival during a pandemic

This year’s Israeli Music Festival is nothing to sneeze at.

By BARRY DAVIS  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 22:21
NIKA KUSHNIR. Her ‘The Ministry of Health Announces: Stay At Home’ will be performed this evening by soprano Niva Eshed, with Anastasia Sadomski-Ninyo accompanying on piano, with the text provided – albeit unwittingly – by former ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov. (photo credit: YOEL LEVY)
NIKA KUSHNIR. Her ‘The Ministry of Health Announces: Stay At Home’ will be performed this evening by soprano Niva Eshed, with Anastasia Sadomski-Ninyo accompanying on piano, with the text provided – albeit unwittingly – by former ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov.
(photo credit: YOEL LEVY)
It is said that art reflects life and, possibly, vice versa. Artists feed off life around them and their personal emotional and cultural baggage. With that in mind, it is fascinating to consider how these times, these pandemic-minded times, are coloring the work of composers. How is the coronavirus-induced zeitgeist impacting on the efforts of composers across the globe and will, say, musicologists of future generations be able to identify scores created under the current (anti)social distancing conditions, smile-obscuring masks and the constant fear many palpably feel?
This year’s – delayed – Israeli Music Festival lineup certainly reflects all of the above. The agenda kicked off earlier this week, and is due to run through until tomorrow (Friday), with all the concerts available, gratis, online until the end of the month.
As artistic director, and lauded composer himself, Prof. Oded Zehavi notes, “This year’s festival is a social festival. The vast majority of the participants are independent artists who are the ones that have suffered more than anyone from the situation in which Israeli music finds itself, due to the coronavirus.”
The festival, which takes place under the auspices of the Culture Ministry, takes in dozens of concerts including operatic works, chamber music, vocal-based scores and material fueled by poetry, including a tribute to Natan Zach who passed away last month.
The accent of the festival, throughout its 23-year existence to date, has always been on airing contemporary creations, so one would naturally expect some of the pandemic-related stuff to find its way betwixt the musical warp and weft.
When it comes to one of young composer Nika Kushnir’s brace of works on this week’s bill that is conveyed in a blatant, even whimsically belligerent, manner. The score in question is called “The Ministry of Health Announces, Stay At Home,” and will be performed this evening by soprano Niva Eshed, with Anastasia Sadomski-Ninyo accompanying on piano, with the text provided – albeit unwittingly – by Moshe Bar Siman Tov. The latter was the director general of the Health Ministry when the COVID-19 business began and, as such, was responsible for issuing the purple badge directives.
“I read it on the Internet,” Kushnir recalls. “You know there was all this stuff about not leaving the house, except for in obligatory situations. There was no clear definition of ‘obligatory situations,’” she adds.
That left the composer more than a little nonplussed.
“I HAD NO idea what these ‘situations’ were.” Help was soon on its way, from a pal overseas who could identify strongly with Kushnir’s quandary.
“I have an Italian friend, she’s a writer, and I thought I would write some music and she’d provide the lyrics. I called and she told me there was a fire engine with a PA system driving around her village, and they were saying that people should leave the house ‘only if necessary.’”
Seems the confusion was not just a local issue.
“We had no idea what ‘necessary’ meant. If, for example, a mother wanted to see her daughter, was that ‘necessary?’ That raised all sorts of moral and practical questions.”
All of that, and more, comes across in “The Ministry of Health Announces, Stay At Home,” which also serves as Kushnir’s way to impart her displeasure with the ministerial dictates.
“This is a protest,” she exclaims. That, naturally, finds its way into the performance in terms of the sonic textures and levels of vocal expression. At one point in the performance, Eshed unleashes a feral note that leaves the listener fully cognizant of the composer’s feelings on the topic.
It is not just about the music either. There is a darkly comic visual side to the challenging delivery that complements and enhances the sonic execution.
“I wrote a very high, shrill, note that is even higher than the top note in the Queen of the Night aria [in Mozart’s Magic Flute opera].” The vocal peak in question is the preserve of only the most courageous sopranos out there. “That is, intentionally, on the word ‘eyn’ (not, or don’t). I think that conveys the protest side,” Kushnir adds a little superfluously. It certainly does.
There is plenty to latch onto in the parodic effort. Eshed starts out, before she opens her vocal account, wearing a mask. There is a sneeze worked into the chart, and singer and pianist leave the stage, at the end, separately.
“That’s about social distancing,” Kushnir chuckles. “And you don’t really know where they are going.”
Bar Siman Tov does not quite supply all the lyrics.
“I added the words ‘What are the situations?’” says Kushnir. The register at that point is also in stratospheric realms, thereby underscoring Kushnir’s confusion and concern over the official lack of clarity. “That was not at all clear from the Ministry of Health announcement. That’s ridiculous.”
Elsewhere on the Israeli Music Festival there are contemporary and intriguing works by the likes of Paul Ben-Haim, Menachem Tzur and Boaz Ben-Moshe.
For more information: israelmusicfest.co.il


Tags Israeli music Culture in Israel Israeli Music Festival Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Pollard puzzle: A pension but no parade - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by