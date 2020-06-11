The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Spellers, Springsteen, Snowpiercer and (Jimmy) Stewart

Let’s hope that television executives realize that there is a huge market these days for old movies and start offering a bigger selection of classics on all platforms.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JUNE 11, 2020 14:20
SPELLING THE DREAM (photo credit: NETFLIX)
SPELLING THE DREAM
(photo credit: NETFLIX)
Spelling the Dream on Netflix is a feel-good documentary about how Indian Americans have come to dominate spelling bees in the US.
It opens in May 2019 at a historic finish of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, where eight contestants tied for first place, and of these, seven were from Indian families.
The movie alternates competition footage – which is always riveting, especially if you or someone you love has ever competed in spelling bees – and interviews with the contestants, both current and past, and their families.
The interviewees offer thoughts on why the Indian culture meshes so successfully with the spelling-bee world. Some of the answers are predictable – Indian parents place a huge value on education as a means to advancement – but there are some more intriguing theories, such as the insight that the majority of the Indian parents and contestants are multilingual, which makes the children more tuned in to the nuances of language.
Blinded by the Light tells a similarly upbeat story about a boy from a family of Pakistani immigrants to England, and it’s now showing on Cellcom TV.
It’s based on the true story of Sarfraz Manzoor, a teenager who dreamed of living a more interesting life than his factory-worker father and found his inspiration when he discovered the music of Bruce Springsteen. Becoming a huge fan of The Boss helped him start a career as a writer.
Blinded by the Light is an enjoyable movie, although at times his single-minded focus on Springsteen – he even starts dressing like his idol – rather than opening himself to other musicians and music, seems oddly limited. It was directed by Gurinder Chadha, who made Bend It Like Beckham.
Helen Mirren has played Queen Elizabeth II, so it seems only natural that she would play an empress in the acclaimed Sky/HBO miniseries Catherine the Great, which starts running on KAN 11 (Channel 11) on June 12 at 10:30 p.m. The episodes will also be available on the station’s website.
The Netflix series Snowpiercer – based on the 2013 movie of the same title by Bong Joon Ho, the director who made the Oscar-winning Parasite – starts out promisingly but devolves quickly.
It’s a dystopian drama (yes, another one) about a world that has become so cold that only a few thousand people survive, and they live on a train that moves constantly.
The rich passengers are pampered, and the poor who stormed the train at the last minute are brutally oppressed.
It stars Jennifer Connelly and features a mystery about who is murdering the wealthy travelers. But I turned it off in the second episode when the security police were putting down a rebellion among the poor and were about to hack off the arm of a six-year-old girl as punishment.
If you want to see Snowpiercer, you’ve been warned.
What is it with arms being cut off on television? Mark Ruffalo chopped off his hand in I Know This Much is True, and on The Walking Dead the hero was almost forced to cut off his son’s hand a few seasons ago. It’s a trend that I hope we’ve seen the last of.
Alfred Hitchcock’s classic slow-burn suspense drama Rope will be shown on June 14 at 10 p.m. on Yes 3.
It’s one of his darkest films, where you find yourself rooting for the bad guys from start to finish. Rope is particularly famous for the fact that it was made to look as though it had been filmed in one continuous shot.
It stars James Stewart, John Dall and Farley Granger, and it’s about two friends who try to commit the perfect crime.
Now would be a great time to watch classic old movies, but they’re hard to find. The cable networks and streaming services here rarely show any movies made before 1990.
iTunes, where you don’t have to subscribe and can pay per movie, has a decent selection – there are nine Humphrey Bogart films and nine Hitchcock films – but there are a lot of technical problems in getting their films to stream.
Let’s hope that television executives realize that there is a huge market these days for old movies and start offering a bigger selection of classics on all platforms.


Tags television film netflix
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why you should wear a mask to prevent a second COVID-19 wave? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Benjamin Netanyahu hires anti-Joe Biden strategist By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Hannah Brown Spellers, Springsteen, Snowpiercer and (Jimmy) Stewart By HANNAH BROWN
Gershon Baskin The search for a new vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
2 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
3 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by