Spending the holidays at Kfar Maccabiah

On Rosh Hashanah, I spent the holiday at the charming Kfar Maccabiah Hotel, a large vacation and tourism complex, similar to holiday villages in Greece and Turkey.

It has swimming pools, a fitness club, a spa, massage rooms, tennis courts and 8 hectares (20 acres) of green space, all under the management of Dror Morad, CEO of Kfar Maccabiah Hotel.

Once every four years, Kfar Maccabiah becomes a type of “Olympic village,” hosting the best Jewish athletes in the world as part of the Maccabiah Games.

And this coming year, on the 100th anniversary of the Maccabi World Union movement, Kfar Maccabiah Hotel is expecting thousands of tourists and athletes for the 100th anniversary celebrations of the movement and the 21st Maccabiah Games, which will take place in July.

Staying in Kfar Maccabiah Hotel gives you a feeling of home, and the peace of mind you get from the stay there lets you rejuvenate yourself for the coming days.

And the large and spacious room, along with the meals, were of a very high standard.

The service is excellent, and the front-desk attendants met all my requirements during the stay. All of the above would not have happened without the great service I received from Ari Iny, the hotel and conference center manager, who welcomes every guest with a smile and gives you a feeling of having arrived home.

For every guest, this is how they start their vacation at Kfar Maccabiah Hotel.

The hotel’s spa services and massage treatments are provided by Calma Spa, which is privately owned by businesswoman Galit Abudraham. There you can have days out, which can include lunch for organized groups and is done in collaboration with the hotel.

And don’t miss out on visiting the Ramat Gan National Park and the safari, which are within walking distance to the hotel.

For more details visit en.kmc-hotel.co.il or call 03-6715715.

