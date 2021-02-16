The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Sustainable fashion makes ‘Round Trip’ at Tel Aviv Port

Round Trip will feature Israeli designers who have created objects out of recycled materials in the spirit of advocating their maximum utilization.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 21:33
VIVI BLAISCH’S renewed white silk dresses. (photo credit: COURTESY NAMAL TEL AVIV AND COMME IL FAUT)
VIVI BLAISCH’S renewed white silk dresses.
(photo credit: COURTESY NAMAL TEL AVIV AND COMME IL FAUT)
 As the government attempts to infuse a sense of normalcy back into its citizens through the coronavirus vaccine, the Tel Aviv Port’s Comme Il Faut fashion house aims to celebrate the revival of the world’s materials through its upcoming interactive Haloch Hazor (Round Trip) exhibit, a fashion display dedicated to sustainability and renewal. After being delayed a number of times due to the pandemic restrictions on gatherings, the exhibit will open on Sunday, February 21.
Round Trip will feature Israeli designers who have created objects out of recycled materials in the spirit of advocating their maximum utilization.
“The world today is so overwhelmed with production. We should be taking what’s already there and working with it instead,” said Laisha magazine fashion journalist and exhibit curator Naama Peer.
“We have brought people together who are dedicated to aesthetics. They took these old, worn-out items, and created a fresh aesthetic. The exhibit promotes the reuse of things, because the world is plentiful enough as is. The display highlights what can be done with things that people consider to be trash. It’s fashion with an agenda.”
Comme Il Faut is also working in collaboration with esteemed Israeli designer Vivi Blaisch, whom Peer ranked as one of the top five fashion designers in Israel. Blaisch is well-known for designing couture wedding dresses and evening gowns. His contribution to the exhibit includes a collection of embroidered and refurbished white silk dresses that he enhanced through hand-dyeing with ice.
Vivi Blaisch's renewed white silk dresses
 
 “Blaisch has never created a stunning line like this one,” gushed Peer. “He has never designed renewed couture before, and this is the first time he has designed a clothing line that is accessible to the public for purchase. Beforehand, his designs were for rental only.”
Certain aspects of the exhibit are interactive, calling on the audience to participate in the practice of sustainability. Lovka, an artist who creates works of art made up of objects he collects from nature and city streets, will build an entrance gate to the exhibit made up of old objects and clothing. Visitors are encouraged to bring their used belongings for Lovka to embed into his work.
“I really believe the randomness I find through collecting things from the streets and fields gives us an opportunity to create unique compositions that are one-time only,” explained Lovka.
“You can create the perfect puzzle out of the things that you collect, and get excited anew every time. Work that is planned out will always be limited to the framework of our imagination. I want to expose people to all the amazing raw material that we can work with, create an aesthetic with, and express ourselves through.”
“IT’S REALLY meaningful to see something sentimental from your house that has no practical purpose anymore become part of a work of art,” commented Peer.
In another interactive aspect of the exhibit, people can watch designer Joanna Jones – whose artwork consists of remnants of plastic containers that she found at the beach – in the midst of her creative process. Participants can bring old clothing to Jones, who will sew and embroider new creations from the material on the spot.
The audience is also welcome to meet with the different creators on different days. The designer of the day will delve into the inspiration behind their projects, and like Jones, will also design new items on site. Guided outdoor tours, held in accordance with coronavirus guidelines, will be available so that viewers can learn more about the sustainability behind the featured items.
In addition to Blaisch, Lovka and Jones, the exhibit features the works of Dana Cohen, Havie brothers Dennis and Archie Ryabko, Daniel Elkayam, Galit Rondin, Gal Brush and Avigail Kolker.
“My outlook goes deeper than recycling,” said Kolker, the designer behind the AKA-Rock brand who transforms vintage clothing and patches into unique statement pieces through embroidery and handicraft.
“For me, it’s about the changing value of an item, and my responsibility to bring it back to life. My intent is that people develop new relationships with their consumerism, and create deeper relationships with what they are purchasing. Instead of thinking about how much we enjoy buying, we should be connecting with clothing that ignites emotion within us. Excessive consumerism leaves an after-taste of emptiness because all the buying does not actually satisfy us. I’m not some sort of guru, but I personally feel like something is missing from the current consumer experience.”
While the theme of sustainability is particularly prevalent in this exhibit, Peer also stresses the importance of providing a platform for local Israeli designers.
“Creating an object that has aesthetic and ecological value is a crazy job. We need to give them the space and respect they deserve,” said Peer.
“Everyone needs to see their unique relationship with the material, and how much time and effort they invest in their creations. These artists really dedicate all their talent into what they create.”
The Round Trip exhibit will be open to the public through April.


Tags Tel Aviv fashion environment recycle
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Justice delayed long enough in World Vision Hamas case

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Iran's use of ‘electric shocks’ on gay children is torture, says UN report

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by