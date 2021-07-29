Tal Brody on the Olympic spirit and Ben & Jerry's boycott

In 1977, Brody helped lead Maccabi Tel Aviv to the FIBA European Champions Cup championship, defeating the Soviet Red Army team, CSKA Moscow.

"We are on the map! And we are staying on the map – not only in sports, but in everything," Brody said back then, in a quote that became part of Israeli lore.

Hoffman asks Brody if Israel is still on the map, if it has only won ten medals in all the Olympics since 1952.

Brody compares the impact of winning medals and international boycotts on Israel's image.

They speak about their internal divides as citizens of both Israel and the US, watching Friday's Olympic baseball game between Israel and the US.

Hoffman ventures a prediction: "A team with at least blue and white in their flag will win the game."