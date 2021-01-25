Tel Aviv launches incubator for emerging playwrights

According to a statement released by the municipality, all the writers sponsored by the project will receive payment for their playwrighting and dramaturgical work, with every theater undertaking to stage at least one project from its incubator in 2022 – for at least a 30-play run. The artistic directors of the theaters reserve the right to choose from the various projects.

The NIS 640,000 funding for the project will be split evenly between municipal fund and the theaters. Each playwright will receive NIS 30,000 (and each accompanying dramatist receiving NIS 10,000.

“In the 1970s and 80s, a new generation of playwrights burst onto the Israeli stage. The works of Hanoch Levin, Hillel Mittelpunkt, Edna Mazia, Joshua Sobol and Miriam Kainy echoed the audience of their own age, and founded a new generation of Israeli playgoers who fell in love with theater forever,” said Giyora Yahalom, director of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality Department of Cultural Affairs: “‘The Future of Theater’ aspires to give birth to the next generation of Israeli playwrights. The list of plays in development is unparalleled and instills hope that we are helping to advance a new golden age that will further enrich the spirit of the city.”

