Tel Aviv Municipality holds concert for vaccinated seniors

Seasoned Israeli pop-rock singer Nurit Galron performed for the crowd of 300 vaccinated seniors, which took place at the Wohl Amphitheater.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 05:38
NURIT GALRON performs Wednesday night at the Wohl Amphitheater in Tel Aviv for the city’s vaccinated senior residents. (photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
NURIT GALRON performs Wednesday night at the Wohl Amphitheater in Tel Aviv for the city’s vaccinated senior residents.
(photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
The Tel Aviv Municipality held an outdoor concert for vaccinated seniors on Wednesday, as the cultural sector begins to return to following Israel's robust vaccination campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Seasoned Israeli pop-rock singer Nurit Galron performed for the crowd of 300 vaccinated seniors, which took place at the Wohl Amphitheater.
Ticket sales were organized through the municipality's Digi+ program, which offers benefits for retired and senior residents of Tel Aviv.
While the cultural sector is on its return, Wednesday's concert and many foreseeable events will be open air events and limited to advanced sales.
For entrance the seniors were also requested to present their green passports, as part of the new program for vaccinated Israelis, hoping to open back up Israel's economy and return back to life.
"There is great excitement for the return of art and culture to activity, and especially in the first Hebrew city – where culture has always been our lifeblood," said Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.
"Opening the cultural sector is not only vital to rescue the industry's workers from financial collapse, but also to return the right for a great many Israelis – and especially our senior residents – to enjoy a vibrant cultural and artistic life."
By all accounts a good relaxed time was had by one and all. “It provides protection, but also a feeling of comfort to sit among people who are vaccinated,” Doron Zicher, a retired businessman, told Reuters. “After a year staying at home in a sort of isolated environment it feels great to go out and experience public shows and activities.”
Others at the show expressed their sense of relief at being able to get out for some good old live musical entertainment, in what they consider to be a corporeally healthy environment. “If I need to go to a cultural place where they don’t ask for the green passport I wouldn’t go,” said Michal Porat, 66. “I want to know and to be sure that all the people that are next to me are already immune and vaccinated, and I wouldn’t trust people who are not.”

Barry Davis contributed to this report.


Tags Tel Aviv Vaccinations Concert Coronavirus pandemic
