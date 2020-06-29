The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Tel Aviv Municipality lights up for LGBT Pride month

Tel Aviv is famous for its LGBT community, and is consistently ranked as one of the top destinations world wide for LGBT travelers.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 29, 2020 00:46
The outside of the Tel Aviv Municipality is lit up to resemble the LGBT Pride flag. (photo credit: COURTESY OF TEL AVIV-YAFO MUNICIPALITY)
The outside of the Tel Aviv Municipality is lit up to resemble the LGBT Pride flag.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF TEL AVIV-YAFO MUNICIPALITY)
The Tel Aviv Pride parade may have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the city continued to observe LGBT Pride month by lighting up the facade of the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality with the colors of the pride, transgender and bisexual flags on Sunday evening.
The Tel Aviv Pride Parade is one of the most famous parades of its kind throughout the world, and typically attracts massive crowds. The 2019 parade saw a crowd of over 250,000 people from across the globe.
The city is famous worldwide for its LGBT community, with Logo TV rating Tel Aviv as the best international city for Pride parades, and  The Independent rating it as one of the top holiday destinations for LGBT travelers.
The municipality continued to mark Pride month this year by hosting numerous virtual events and lining the streets with rainbow flags.
In addition, in a landmark ruling, the municipality announced earlier this month that unmarried couples, which includes same-sex couples, are now allowed to register as family units, which helps cut through the bureaucratic red tape needed for families, such as when attempting to enroll children in schools in the city.


Tags LGBT Tel Aviv Pride Parade
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Legitimate protest By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by