Tel Aviv Municipality lights up for LGBT Pride month

The Tel Aviv Pride parade may have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the city continued to observe LGBT Pride month by lighting up the facade of the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality with the colors of the pride, transgender and bisexual flags on Sunday evening. The Tel Aviv Pride Parade is one of the most famous parades of its kind throughout the world, and typically attracts massive crowds. The 2019 parade saw a crowd of over 250,000 people from across the globe. The city is famous worldwide for its LGBT community, with Logo TV rating Tel Aviv as the best international city for Pride parades, and The Independent rating it as one of the top holiday destinations for LGBT travelers.The municipality continued to mark Pride month this year by hosting numerous virtual events and lining the streets with rainbow flags.In addition, in a landmark ruling, the municipality announced earlier this month that unmarried couples, which includes same-sex couples, are now allowed to register as family units, which helps cut through the bureaucratic red tape needed for families, such as when attempting to enroll children in schools in the city.