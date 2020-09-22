The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Tel Aviv Student Film Fest goes online

The festival features Israeli and international competitions, as well as animated films, digital media and experimental and video programs.

By HANNAH BROWN  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 21:37
‘THE GOLDFISH Theory’ is one of the entries in the 21st International Student Film Festival (photo credit: Courtesy)
‘THE GOLDFISH Theory’ is one of the entries in the 21st International Student Film Festival
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Tel Aviv International Student Film Festival, which was originally scheduled to be held in the spring, is holding its 2020 edition online, and it runs until September 26.
The festival, which is produced and managed by students at the Steve Tisch School of Film and Television at Tel Aviv University, is one of the most anticipated events of the year on movie lovers’ calendars, due to the combination of festive screenings, the raw talent of emerging filmmakers and veteran moviemakers who make guest appearances.
This year, because of the pandemic, even the planned outdoor screenings had to be canceled. But the festival still includes master classes with acclaimed American director Gus Van Sant, who made such movies as Good Will Hunting, Drugstore Cowboy, Elephant and Promised Land; Charlotte Gainsbourg, who won the Best Actress Award at Cannes for Lars von Trier’s Antichrist, and who starred with Richard Gere in Joseph Cedar’s Norman; Catherine Breillat, a French director whose films include Romance and Fat Girl; Nicole He, an American creator and programmer whose latest project is titled “Billie Eilish Gets Interviewed by a Robot,” and many others.
The festival features Israeli and international competitions, as well as animated films, digital media and experimental and video programs.
Festival directors Mya Kaplan and Talia Wigoder said, “Fortunately, the crisis did not affect the bold spirit of the festival and the creativity of film students in Israel and around the world. The festival program is full of wonderful films.”
The online events will be presented on the AIR network. For more information, and to register, go to https://tisffonair.com/registration/


Tags Tel Aviv film israel film festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The European Union should follow the UAE's example on Israel relations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by